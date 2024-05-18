A Night in The Sandlot at Bradley Field – May 24

Grab your baseball caps and gloves because a night under the stars at Bradley Field is calling your name! Coronado Little League has pulled out all the stops for an unforgettable evening. As the sun sets on Friday, May 24, families and friends will come together to celebrate the end of another fantastic season.

Picture this: the smell of popcorn in the air, laughter echoing across the field, and the iconic movie “The Sandlot” playing on a big screen in centerfield. It’s a scene straight out of a feel-good movie itself! Before the movie magic begins, join in on the Closing Ceremonies to honor the hard work and dedication of all the players at 6 pm.

Food trucks, local vendors, and plenty of merchandise will be on display in the buzzing parking lot, adding to the festive atmosphere. With over 400 families united by their love for the game, Coronado Little League is more than just a sports league – it’s a community that values character, integrity, and teamwork.

Stephanie Dooley, a proud advocate for the league, expressed the importance of creating lasting memories filled with fun, joy, and a sense of belonging. And the best part? This event is completely free for everyone to enjoy, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Coronado Little League.

So mark your calendars, rally your crew, and get ready for a night of home runs, high fives, and heartwarming moments at A Night in the Sandlot at Bradley Field.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss!





