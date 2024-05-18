Summer Fun in 2024: Explore Creativity at Coronado’s Youth Camps

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is thrilled to present a diverse lineup of summer day camps from June 17 to August 16, featuring an extensive range of art-focused programs alongside other exciting offerings. Kids and teens can explore their artistic talents in filmmaking, graphic design, painting, anime, and more. Additionally, they can delve into technology with camps specializing in 3-D printing, custom programming, and digital design. For those with a flair for creativity and hands-on activities, we offer Lego engineering, fashion design, cooking, and DIY camps.

In addition to the arts, our camps cater to sports enthusiasts with tennis, basketball, volleyball, golf, soccer, and skateboarding camps. We also have unique experiences like surfing, jump rope, dance, and cheer camps. Young actors and singers can shine in our musical theater and performance-based camps.

For a fun-filled day, join our Crown City Camp and Bay Camp at Glorietta Bay or explore Jr Sports Camps, Tiny Tots, and dance and tumble camps for our youngest participants aged 3-5.

Find detailed camp descriptions and register online at www.coronado.ca.us/recreation. Registration is currently open for Coronado residents and will be available to everyone on May 22. For more information about our exciting summer youth programs, contact the recreation and golf services department at 619-522-7342. Let’s make this summer unforgettable with a wide array of enriching and exciting camp experiences!





