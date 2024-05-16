Thursday, May 16, 2024
City of Coronado

City Council Will Decide on $31.2 Million Cays Park Redesign

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
A mock-up of the preferred plan for Cays Park. City Photo.

Cays Park is one step closer to getting a $31.2 million makeover: City Council will consider a finalized, preferred plan for park updates at a May 21 meeting.

The updates to the city’s largest park include a larger, fenced dog park; an ADA-accessible play space, fabric shade structures, a full-court basketball court, and more.

The plan will maintain 75% of existing field space for organized sports, and use the rest for other amenities.

“We didn’t propose any of these things ourselves without feedback and suggestions from the community,” said Glen Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Design Group, the agency that drafted the preferred plan, at a May 6 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.

Schmidt said that of the approximately 1,500 community points of contact the company used to draft its plan, some wanted no change, while others wanted significant change.

“It’s sort of like putting 10 gallons into a 5-gallon bucket,” he said. “We aren’t giving everyone everything that they wanted, but cumulatively, we are addressing community desire.”

The Parks and Recreation Commission approved the preferred plan, but with notes: Members suggested the city consider a portable toilet option to be placed near pickleball courts and that it consider including a skinned infield for the park’s softball field.

During public comment, many citizens in attendance spoke against any changes to the park, saying that they were unnecessarily costly and did not match the needs of those who already use the park. However, Schmidt said the plan reflected the results of a statistically valid survey the city conducted, and commissioners said the space deserved an upgrade.

“I appreciate everyone who says they don’t want to make changes,” said Commissioner Nellie Ritter, “but I feel this is an opportunity to do something really magnificent.”

The final plan includes eight pickleball courts and four tennis courts, an observation deck, and fitness stations. The parking lot will be reworked, as will a median on Silver Strand Blvd., which will allow for on-street parallel parking. Overall, the park will net two additional parking spaces, as well as drop-off spaces, under the preferred plan.

Construction could be phased or done concurrently, with each phase taking 10-13 months.

The design integrates cultural and natural themes of the Silver Strand Peninsula, with opportunities for public art in details like tiling, playground equipment, and even distance markers on running trails. At a separate park, Schmidt Design Group worked with the Kumeyaay Tribe to design trail markers featuring culturally significant artwork.

A recurrent concern among residents was the dog park at the greater park, which is unfenced. The new plan includes a fenced dog park, with double gates at each entrance.

City Council will consider the final plan, which can be viewed in its entirety here, at its May 21 meeting, at 3:30 p.m. in the Coronado City Council Chambers at 1825 Strand Way.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 15 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks

Military

“What Memorial Day Means to Me”

Sports

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Community News

Historic Homes Exceed Expectations on Mother’s Day

Entertainment

Roller Rink at The Del, Retro-inspired Summer Skating

Education

Coronado Elementary Schools Receive National Recognition

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

News

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

‘This Isn’t Working’: SANDAG Leaders Call for Affordable Housing Allocation Reform

City of Coronado

Council to Discuss Limiting Beach Fires at April 16 Meeting

City of Coronado

City Approves Zoning Changes to Make Way for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

City Increases Service Fees by 5.1%, Approves Additional Foam Launchers for Police

More Local News

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks

City of Coronado

“What Memorial Day Means to Me”

Military

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Sports

Historic Homes Exceed Expectations on Mother’s Day

Community News

Roller Rink at The Del, Retro-inspired Summer Skating

Entertainment

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Senior Athletes Honored by Rotarians