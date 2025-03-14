Friday, March 14, 2025

$18.5 Million Coronado Yacht Club Redevelopment Project Moves Forward

4 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
A rendering of the proposed, new main clubhouse for the Coronado Yacht Club. Port of San Diego presentation photo

After years of planning, the Coronado Yacht Club is making progress in a redevelopment project that will include a new main clubhouse, an expanded youth sailing school, and a public promenade and bayside viewing platform.

The proposed, $18.5-million project was approved to move into environmental review at the March 11 meeting of the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

The current clubhouse was never meant to be permanent: It is a former World War II-era barracks for the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) that was converted into a clubhouse in 1947.

The proposal will modernize the facilities, expand its youth sailing education capacity, and plan for future sea level rise.

The project is not yet final, but is moving forward. It will now need to be reviewed by the California Coastal Commission, and the Yacht Club will need to negotiate a new lease with the port. Its current lease expires in December 2028.

In past years, attempts to revitalize the club’s facilities have been stalled by the Coastal Commission, which is tasked with protecting the state’s coastlines and public access to them. For example, the commission challenged a 2011 plan to wrap a public walkway around yacht club buildings, rather than route it along the waterfront.

The current proposal, however, includes a waterside walkway that culminates in a viewing platform.

“We’re really proud of this public access feature,” said Ken Wilson, commodore of the Coronado Yacht Club, at the Board of Port Commissioners meeting. “It’s a creative design element that provides a welcoming public promenade and a viewing space to relax, take in the coastal view, and safely observe the busy waterside activities. And when I say busy waterside activities, I’m really not kidding.”

Wilson said that regattas at the yacht club will launch directly in front of the viewing platform, giving the public a chance to observe. The Coronado Yacht Club has secured three upcoming, Olympic-class regattas that will bring top sailors to the city.

The proposed project will include a public promenade and viewing platform. Port of San Diego presentation rendering.

Commissioner Frank Urtasun, Coronado’s representative on the board, asked staff whether the Coastal Commission seemed amenable to the proposal.

“We have presented this concept to Coastal (Commission) staff as a part of our monthly coordination meetings,” said Lesley Nishihira, the port’s assistant vice president. “They’ve reacted very favorably. They acknowledge the positive movement to address the concerns that they’ve consistently raised – not just the public access, but the building setback and also addressing sea level rise concerns.”

Coronado Mayor John Duncan spoke in favor of the proposal, first highlighting the various community nonprofits that utilize event space at the Coronado Yacht Club and will benefit from the improvements.

“Most yacht clubs would say they don’t want public access right between their yacht club and their boats,” Duncan said. “I think the Yacht Club has taken a really open and public-supporting position with this proposal.”

The proposed redevelopment would allow the club to expand its youth sailing program, which is one of the largest in the country and accepts children as young as five years old.

“Junior sailing is our pride and joy,” said Charlotte Rudowicz, the club’s liaison to the youth sailing program. “We invest in it with our membership dues and donations because of the impact it makes. I’ve seen it firsthand with my own kids and hundreds of the youth that we serve.”

The club welcomes junior sailors to summer camp regardless of their ability to pay, Rudowicz said, and has supplied campers who did not have life jackets or sunscreen with the gear needed to participate.

A rendering of the proposed youth sailing school and clubhouse. Port of San Diego presentation photo.

The Coronado Yacht Club sits on land under a state-created public trust overseen by the Port of San Diego. The California Coastal Commission, which preserves coastlines and public access to them, was approved by ballot proposition in 1972, and made permanent by the 1976 California Coastal Act.

Critics of the commission say it impedes development, contributes to housing shortages, and oversteps its authority by preventing local governments from making their own decisions. Indeed, the CCC is often considered – and at times, criticized – by leaders in Coronado: It impacted the city’s decision on whether to ban beach bonfires, as an example.

Supporters of the Coastal Commission say sufficient coastal planning is necessary for environmental protection and to ensure the public maintains access to the coast. The European Commission, for example, is currently embroiled in a decades-long battle with Italy over its heavily privatized beaches, which limits public access without payment.

Regardless of opinion, California law requires that redevelopment of the Coronado Yacht Club be approved by the Coastal Commission.

At the Board of Port Commissioners meeting, the atmosphere was optimistic that the CCC would approve of the increased public access included in the club’s proposal. The commission approved the proposal for environmental review unanimously.

“We are thrilled to advance the Coronado Yacht Club redevelopment project to the environmental review stage,” Urtasun said in a statement. “With no public funding, this proposal revitalizes a cherished community asset and enhances public access and engagement with our beautiful San Diego Bay. By modernizing the yacht club facilities, we are ensuring the yacht club continues to serve and inspire future generations.”



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Two Arrested After Post Office Theft, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Wayne Strickland, Prioritizing Suicide Prevention

City of Coronado

Coronado Declares Emergency in Sewage Crisis

Entertainment

Coronado’s Katleen Dugas Turns Chairs on “The Voice France” (video)

News

Leaders Investigating Latest Flow of Wastewater, Stormwater into US from Tijuana

Community News

Coronado FOCUS Volunteers Find Fulfillment Through Service

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

City of Coronado

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

Military

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

City of Coronado

Many Community Grants Will Be Recommended for Automatic Renewal This Year, But Council Can Still Adjust

City of Coronado

Council Moves Forward to Declare Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

More Local News

Two Arrested After Post Office Theft, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge

Crime

Meet Your Neighbor: Wayne Strickland, Prioritizing Suicide Prevention

People

Coronado Declares Emergency in Sewage Crisis

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Katleen Dugas Turns Chairs on “The Voice France” (video)

Entertainment

Leaders Investigating Latest Flow of Wastewater, Stormwater into US from Tijuana

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Two Arrested After Post Office Theft, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge