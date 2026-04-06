City Council agenda: Free summer shuttle, library upgrades, Coronado’s official song, fee updates

The agenda for this week’s meeting of the Coronado City Council includes considering the future of the city’s free summer shuttle program, moving forward with library improvement projects, a proposed official march created by the Coronado Concert Band, and more.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. on April 7 in the City Council Chamber at 1825 Strand Way, and will be broadcast here. The full agenda is here. A recording of the meeting will be posted here.

Continuing the free summer shuttle

The council will decide whether to approve a contract for Coronado’s free summer shuttle program this year, with daily service in the Village and a Fourth of July shuttle connecting the Coronado Cays to the Community Center. City staff also recommends purchasing regional transit passes for distribution to Coronado Cays residents.

If approved, the contract with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will cost $111,993 and cover service from July 1 through Sept. 7.

The free summer shuttle program has faced an uncertain future in recent years, after its ridership dropped sharply following the COVID-19 pandemic. The council last summer decided to give the struggling program one last chance for the 2025 season, an experiment that paid off as ridership rebounded that summer.

Following that rebound — and an MTS decision to use smaller buses on the route — the council last fall directed staff to pursue options and costs so the council could reassess the program this spring.

At the same time, the city is currently exploring whether it could resurrect its popular — but expensive — door-to-door electric shuttle, which Coronado piloted in 2024. The challenge with that program, known as the Island Express, was that it was operationally expensive, and city leaders are now looking into grants, a small fare, or advertising options that might make it permanently feasible.

With summer approaching, the proposed MTS contract would continue the existing shuttle program while the city evaluates longer-term options.

An update on the library roof and HVAC project

The Coronado Public Library’s aging roof and heating and cooling systems are both in need of repair, and city staff is recommending approval of a full roof replacement and an in-kind HVAC replacement. The council will decide on this and on whether to pursue installing solar panels as well.

The project is projected to cost $7.8 million if the council follows staff recommendations. Adding solar could add another $1 to $2 million. Read a full breakdown of project options and their cost estimates, here.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city staff is requesting funding of up to $368,235 to move the project into the design and bidding phase. The council will also decide whether to spend an additional $100,000 for scoping and study of solar.

The project is intended to address long-term maintenance needs and improve the building’s efficiency and reliability.

Increasing transportation fees for new housing

When new homes are built, the city assesses fees to offset the increased strain on infrastructure. The idea is that new housing and development help to pay for the impact it creates on public infrastructure.

One of these, the Regional Transportation Congestion Improvement (RTCIP) fee, addresses increased strain on public roads. Instead of each city trying to solve congestion on its own, the RTCIP pools funding for shared needs. RTCIP fees are used for large-scale, regional transportation projects, such as expanding and improving major roads, traffic flow improvements, and more.

The council will consider a two percent increase in the fee during a public hearing. If approved, the fee will increase to $3,109.88 per unit, compared to its current $3,047.57. The proposed increase is part of a scheduled adjustment to account for rising construction costs and maintain the fee’s ability to fund regional transportation projects.

Annual user fee updates

The City Council will consider routine updates to a range of city service fees for fiscal year 2026–27, including charges for police services, ambulance transport, community development permits, wastewater capacity, recreation programs, and special events. The adjustments are part of the city’s annual fee review process and are intended to better align fees with the actual cost of providing services, rather than relying on the general fund to cover the gap. The update also establishes a formal schedule of City Clerk fees. The proposed fee schedule is here.

Coronado’s official soundtrack

The City Council will consider adopting “Crown City March,” a ceremonial piece of music proposed by the Coronado Concert Band, as the city’s official march. The composition was commissioned for the band’s 25th anniversary and dedicated to the community, with musical themes intended to reflect the city’s history and coastal identity. It also includes nods to Coronado’s military ties, incorporating elements of “Anchors Aweigh” and “The Navy Hymn.”

If adopted, the piece would serve as the city’s official musical selection for civic ceremonies and public events, though officials may also need to address licensing and usage rights before formalizing the designation.

Cross-border water quality update

The City Council will receive its quarterly update on the ongoing cross-border sewage crisis affecting the Tijuana River Valley and nearby coastal waters. The update is expected to cover recent spill activity, infrastructure progress on both sides of the border, and any changes to water quality conditions impacting the South Bay and Coronado shoreline.

At the time of publication, the Silver Strand Shoreline and the Coronado Shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach are both closed. Check the current status of county beaches here.

Consent calendar at a glance

At every meeting, the council votes on matters that are continued routine and approved without deliberation, unless an item is removed for discussion. This week’s consent items include:

Event ticket distribution policy : Adopts a new city policy governing how officials may receive and use complimentary event tickets, including concerts, sporting events, and community functions. The policy defines acceptable public purposes — such as attending events in an official capacity or supporting community partnerships — and sets rules for reporting and public disclosure to comply with state ethics regulations.

: Adopts a new city policy governing how officials may receive and use complimentary event tickets, including concerts, sporting events, and community functions. The policy defines acceptable public purposes — such as attending events in an official capacity or supporting community partnerships — and sets rules for reporting and public disclosure to comply with state ethics regulations. Investment report (quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025) : Reviews the city and successor agency’s quarterly investment reports, which detail how public funds are allocated across accounts such as cash deposits, treasury securities, and other permitted investments. The report provides an update on portfolio performance, liquidity, and compliance with the city’s investment policy before being formally filed.

: Reviews the city and successor agency’s quarterly investment reports, which detail how public funds are allocated across accounts such as cash deposits, treasury securities, and other permitted investments. The report provides an update on portfolio performance, liquidity, and compliance with the city’s investment policy before being formally filed. Warrant register (FY 2025–26): Approves routine city expenditures as certified by the treasurer as accurate and within the budget.





