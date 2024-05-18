Islander Girls Lacrosse Defeats Cathedral in CIF Open Div. Semi-Final, Set to Take on Torrey Pines in Final Match

On Wednesday, May 15, the Coronado Islanders girls varsity lacrosse team went up against the very competitive Cathedral Catholic Dons. They had played them twice in the regular season, winning once and losing once. However, this game was the most important because the winner would move on to the CIF Open Division Finals. That team would be the Islanders, winning 16-11 after a long and challenging game.

The entire game was a battle, constantly switching from offense to defense as both teams fought for possession. Both Breck and Sydney Dunn did what they did best and scored goal after goal for the Islanders. They continuously opened up lanes, drew shooting space fouls, and had assists that pushed the Islander momentum forwards.

Between the offense and defense of both teams it was very evenly matched. This was by far the most competitive game yet. Constant back and forth scoring, turnovers, and intense moments for both teams sprung the game forward.

In the third quarter, the Islanders were able to capitalize off every mistake that Cathedral made. Any penalties, bad passes, or miscommunication Cathedral had, the Islanders fed off of. They were able to take control and be more confident in possession which gave them a mental advantage for the rest of the game. They were up 12-7 when the fourth quarter started, and they kept that lead.

Both teams scored four more goals in the fourth quarter but the Islanders took the win 16-11. They will now be playing the defending champions Torrey Pines Falcons at Scripps Ranch High School on May 18 at 5pm. Head up to Scripps Ranch Saturday evening to cheer on the Islanders in the CIF Open Division Final!

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter:

Grace Elardo goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Lauren Hundley goal

5-2 Coronado leads at end of first quarter

Second Quarter:

Breck Dunn goal

Cathedral goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Cathedral goal

Breck Dunn goal

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

8-6 Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter:

Cathedral goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Brynn belong goal

Grace Elardo goal

Breck Dunn goal

12-7 end of third quarter Coronado leads

Fourth Quarter:

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Brooklyn Parma goal

Lilah Cade goal

Lauren Hundley goal

16-11 final, Coronado wins





