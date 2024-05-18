Saturday, May 18, 2024
Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Defeats Cathedral in CIF Open Div. Semi-Final, Set to Take on Torrey Pines in Final Match

2 min.

The CIF Open Div. Final takes place on May 18 at 5pm at Scripps Ranch High School against the defending champion Torrey Pines Falcons.

Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Wednesday, May 15, the Coronado Islanders girls varsity lacrosse team went up against the very competitive Cathedral Catholic Dons. They had played them twice in the regular season, winning once and losing once. However, this game was the most important because the winner would move on to the CIF Open Division Finals. That team would be the Islanders, winning 16-11 after a long and challenging game.

Final Score, Islanders defeat the Dons

The entire game was a battle, constantly switching from offense to defense as both teams fought for possession. Both Breck and Sydney Dunn did what they did best and scored goal after goal for the Islanders. They continuously opened up lanes, drew shooting space fouls, and had assists that pushed the Islander momentum forwards.

Sydney Dunn taking a shot on goal and scoring
Breck Dunn sprinting in to shoot on the goal

Between the offense and defense of both teams it was very evenly matched. This was by far the most competitive game yet. Constant back and forth scoring, turnovers, and intense moments for both teams sprung the game forward.

In the third quarter, the Islanders were able to capitalize off every mistake that Cathedral made. Any penalties, bad passes, or miscommunication Cathedral had, the Islanders fed off of. They were able to take control and be more confident in possession which gave them a mental advantage for the rest of the game. They were up 12-7 when the fourth quarter started, and they kept that lead.

Both teams scored four more goals in the fourth quarter but the Islanders took the win 16-11. They will now be playing the defending champions Torrey Pines Falcons at Scripps Ranch High School on May 18 at 5pm. Head up to Scripps Ranch Saturday evening to cheer on the Islanders in the CIF Open Division Final!

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter:

  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal

5-2 Coronado leads at end of first quarter

Second Quarter:

  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal

8-6 Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter:

  • Cathedral goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Brynn belong goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Breck Dunn goal

12-7 end of third quarter Coronado leads

Fourth Quarter:

  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal

16-11 final, Coronado wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Beats Poway 8-6 in Div. 1 Semi-Final, Will Take on Francis Parker in Final Match

People

CHS Senior Athletes Honored by Rotarians

Sports

Islander Varsity Baseball Starts CIF Division II Playoffs with a Win and a Loss, Next Game May 17

Sports

San Diego Mojo Women’s Pro Volleyball Playoff Preview

Sports

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Sports

Six Islander Track and Field Athletes Advance to the CIF Sectional Meet

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Beats Scripps Ranch 17-5 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night Against Scripps Ranch 18-10 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Falls to Torrey Pines 16-12 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down La Jolla 18-5 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wipes Out Patrick Henry 22-7 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

More Local News

City Council Will Decide on $31.2 Million Cays Park Redesign

City of Coronado

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks

City of Coronado

“What Memorial Day Means to Me”

Military

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Sports

Historic Homes Exceed Expectations on Mother’s Day

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Boat Rentals and Concert Charters at the Ferry Landing