Islander Boys Lacrosse Beats Scripps Ranch 17-5 (video)

On Wednesday, April 24, the Islander Boys Lacrosse team stood their ground at home when playing the Scripps Ranch Falcons. The game was close at times, but once the Islanders took full control there was no possibility in giving it back. The Islanders went on to destroy the Falcons with the final score of 17-5.

The game was very close in the first half, the Islanders only led 4-3. With the ball flowing back and forth, defense was a crucial part in staying competitive. One main component for the Islanders through the entire night was goalie Charlie Laing. Laing had many saves through the night that allowed the Islanders to reset and make a confident push on offense.

As for the second half, the Islanders dominated by staying in possession and not allowing Scripps Ranch to have chances to even get past the 50 yard line. With the Islanders in possession of the ball they were able to run up the score. Both Landon Sutherland and Braydon Avallone were huge components in pushing the lead further and further from the Falcons. They had a combined 12 goals. Seven for Sutherland and five for Avallone.

After the Islanders took off in the third quarter, extending their lead to 9-4, they only allowed one goal in the fourth quarter and continued to connect well on offense, ending the game with 17 goals.

Coronado took the win on home turf 17-5, and their next home game is Monday, April 29 at 7pm.

Scoring Overview:

First Quarter

Scripps Ranch goal

Jared Capin goal

1-1: End of the first quarter

Second Quarter

Braydon Avallone goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Scripps ranch goal

Scripps ranch goal

Landon Sutherland goal

4-3: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

Scripps ranch goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Luca Salata goal

Landon Sutherland goal

9-4: Coronado leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

Jack Perry goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Michael Bannon goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Jared Capin goal

Landon Sutherland goal

17-5 Coronado wins





