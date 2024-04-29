Monday, April 29, 2024
Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Beats Scripps Ranch 17-5 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Wednesday, April 24, the Islander Boys Lacrosse team stood their ground at home when playing the Scripps Ranch Falcons. The game was close at times, but once the Islanders took full control there was no possibility in giving it back. The Islanders went on to destroy the Falcons with the final score of 17-5. 

Final Score Islanders vs. Falcons

The game was very close in the first half, the Islanders only led 4-3. With the ball flowing back and forth, defense was a crucial part in staying competitive. One main component for the Islanders through the entire night was goalie Charlie Laing. Laing had many saves through the night that allowed the Islanders to reset and make a confident push on offense.

Goalie Charlie Laing

As for the second half, the Islanders dominated by staying in possession and not allowing Scripps Ranch to have chances to even get past the 50 yard line. With the Islanders in possession of the ball they were able to run up the score. Both Landon Sutherland and Braydon Avallone were huge components in pushing the lead further and further from the Falcons. They had a combined 12 goals. Seven for Sutherland and five for Avallone.

Landon Sutherland going coast to coast
Braydon Avallone celebrating after scoring a diving goal

After the Islanders took off in the third quarter, extending their lead to 9-4, they only allowed one goal in the fourth quarter and continued to connect well on offense, ending the game with 17 goals.

Coronado took the win on home turf 17-5, and their next home game is Monday, April 29 at 7pm.

Scoring Overview:

First Quarter

  • Scripps Ranch goal
  • Jared Capin goal

1-1: End of the first quarter

Second Quarter

  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Scripps ranch goal
  • Scripps ranch goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

4-3: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

  • Scripps ranch goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Luca Salata goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

9-4: Coronado leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Jack Perry goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Michael Bannon goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Jared Capin goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

17-5 Coronado wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay

Sports

Learn Lawn Bowling – Thursday Evenings in May

Sports

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Bridgeworthy

Mojo Pro Volleyball: Apr 29 Free Tickets for Military, Team Defeats Supernovas in Five, Plays Monday Versus Valkyries (Updated)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night Against Scripps Ranch 18-10 (video)

Sports

Coronado Speed Spinners Jump Rope Team to Host Southern CA Open & Workshop – Apr. 27 & 28

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wipes Out Patrick Henry 22-7 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes First Loss of the Season 14-12 Against Oak Ridge (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Overtime Win 10-9 Against Mountain Vista (Denver, Colorado) (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Loses 11-5 Against La Costa Canyon (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier (Illinois) (video)

More Local News

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

Support The Enlisted Project Announces Expansion at Coronado Event

Military

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay