Father’s Day Beach Volleyball Tournament – June 16

The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) is hosting its Annual Father’s Day Beach Volleyball tournament at Coronado’s Central Beach. This is the 11th year hosting this event but the first time at Central Beach. There will be father/daughter and father/son divisions for 18u, 14u, 12u age groups. There is also an open division for adult families. Enjoy breakfast and lunch for the dads and outstanding awards to the top finishing teams.

2023 Father’s Day CBVA Beach Volleyball tournament in Ocean Beach (Photo courtesy of CBVA)

Sunday, June 16th, 2024

Visit cbva.com and click on events for more information and to register.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

