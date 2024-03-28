Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Overtime Win 10-9 Against Mountain Vista (Denver, Colorado) (video)

On Friday March 22, the Coronado Islander Boys Lacrosse team took on Mountain Vista from Denver, Colorado. This was a very tight game and neither team could risk losing on any given possession. That was proven as the game went into overtime and the Islanders snuck through, winning 10-9, due to a goal by Landon Sutherland.

Landon Sutherland stepped up big, scoring five goals, and hitting the game winning shot after a crucial turnover was caused by Braydon Avallone, where he checked the stick out of a Mountain Vista player to gain possession in the beginning of overtime. That turnover led to the shot and goal that put the game away.

As the Islanders were fighting back and forth in this battle, goalie Charlie Lang stopped some great shots put up by Mountain Vista. Lang had numerous saves and that allowed for a smooth transition to offense to keep, or take a lead.

A consistent supporting offensive player for the Islanders was Jack Perry. He had great connections with his teammates, dishing out some assists, but also putting in two goals early on in the game to set a tempo.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Landon Sutherland goal

Jack Perry goal

Jack Perry goal

Landon Sutherland Goal

Max Kieffer goal

5-0: Coronado leads at the end of the first quarter

Second Quarter

Mountain Vista goal

Luca salata goal

Mountain Vista goal

Mountain Vista goal

6-3 Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

Landon Sutherland goal

Mountain Vista goal

Mountain Vista goal

7-5: Coronado leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth quarter

Mountain Vista goal

Robby Spane goal

Mountain Vista goal

Mountain Vista goal

Landon Sutherland goal

9-9: End of regulation

Overtime

Landon Sutherland goal

10-9: Coronado Wins





