Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons – Thursday Evenings

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club cordially invites you to join their free summer classes every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m., starting June 27 and running through July 25 (excluding July 4th). As an added treat, the July 18 class comes with a complimentary BBQ!

Nestled behind the John D. Spreckels Center lies a picturesque bowling green, the perfect setting to acquaint yourself with this delightful sport. Led by patient and supportive instructors, all seasoned club members, these classes warmly welcome both seasoned learners and novices alike. Regardless of your skill level, expect ample hands-on guidance as you master the art of rolling bowls. Dive into the intricacies of the game’s terminology, rules, and its captivating history, all while enjoying the company of fellow enthusiasts.

Fear not about equipment; the club will provide all necessary lawn bowling gear. Just remember to bring along comfortable, flat-soled shoes suitable for strolling across the green.

Embrace the cool evening breeze and immerse yourself in the joy of lawn bowling – a delightful pastime awaiting your discovery!

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

Education

