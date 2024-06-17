First Annual Father’s Day Beach Volleyball Tournament at Coronado Beach

On this past Sunday, 61 Father/Daughter and Father/Son teams from as far away as Monterey and Bakersfield competed in the California Beach Volleyball Association Annual Father’s Day tournament at Coronado’s Central Beach. For the past 15 years this event was hosted in Ocean Beach and this year the event took place in Coronado. Both breakfast and lunch were served for the dads, and unlimited water, Gatorade and bananas were provided throughout the day. Ice packs and Tylenol were also provided at dad’s request. It was a memorable day the fathers won’t forget.

Championship Winners

Father/Daughter 18s/16s – Josh and Molly Serafin

Father/Daughter 14s – Scott and Elyse Wong

Father//Daughter 12s – Raju and Maya Sah

Father/Son 14s – Lance and Chase Taschner

Father/Daughter – Tom and Kate Wiczynski

Father/Son – Ben and Lenny Liem

California Beach Volleyball Association





