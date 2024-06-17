Monday, June 17, 2024
Sports

First Annual Father’s Day Beach Volleyball Tournament at Coronado Beach

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Father’s Day Beach Volleyball tournament. Submitted photo.

On this past Sunday, 61 Father/Daughter and Father/Son teams from as far away as Monterey and Bakersfield competed in the California Beach Volleyball Association Annual Father’s Day tournament at Coronado’s Central Beach. For the past 15 years this event was hosted in Ocean Beach and this year the event took place in Coronado. Both breakfast and lunch were served for the dads, and unlimited water, Gatorade and bananas were provided throughout the day. Ice packs and Tylenol were also provided at dad’s request. It was a memorable day the fathers won’t forget.

Josh and Molly Serafin. Submitted photo.

Championship Winners
Father/Daughter 18s/16s – Josh and Molly Serafin
Father/Daughter 14s – Scott and Elyse Wong
Father//Daughter 12s – Raju and Maya Sah
Father/Son 14s – Lance and Chase Taschner
Father/Daughter – Tom and Kate Wiczynski
Father/Son – Ben and Lenny Liem

Elyse and Scott Wong. Submitted photo.

California Beach Volleyball Association

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons – Thursday Evenings

Education

Powderpuff ’24: CHS Seniors Shutout Juniors 42-0

Bridgeworthy

Military Appreciation Day with the San Diego Legion – June 9

Community News

Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 51 Years Running

Sports

Track & Field Celebrates End of Season with Awards Banquet

People

Class of ’23 CHS Alum Heading to Olympic Trials

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Annual Independence Day Big Bay Boom on San Diego Bay

People

Volunteers Recognized by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Military

James Zoll One of 61 California Veterans to be Inducted into In Memory Program 2024

Community News

Canine Mayor – Vote Before June 27

Education

2024 Friends of the Coronado Library CHS Scholarship Award Winners

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Nine,” A Musical Mediation on Passion and Memory – June 21-July 14

More Local News

Modified Traffic Signals to Increase Pedestrian Safety

City of Coronado

A Nostalgic Nod to an American Pastime: Skate into Summer at the Hotel Del’s New Retro-Inspired Roller Rink

Community News

Creation of The League of Wives Memorial (video)

Community News

James Zoll One of 61 California Veterans to be Inducted into In Memory Program 2024

Military

After Everest Summit, Bailey Reflects – And Plans for the Next

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Modified Traffic Signals to Increase Pedestrian Safety