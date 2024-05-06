Monday, May 6, 2024
Islander Boys Lacrosse Falls to Cathedral Catholic 15-3

Graham Bower
On Wednesday May 1, the Islander boys lacrosse team went up against the number five ranked team in the CIF Open Division, Cathedral Catholic. The Islanders were sitting at the 6th ranked position so this game determined playoff seeding and whether they would be competing in Open Division, or D1. The game ended with the Islanders losing 15-3. 

Throughout the game the Islanders were making simple mistakes up front. Dropping passes, making bad passes, and mixing up roles on defense. Cathedral was aggressive and capitalizes off those mistakes, helping them to take a large lead and keep it.

With the Islanders behind the entire night it was tough for their offense to get anything going. Cathedral held the Coronado to only three goals. Landon Sutherland had two, and Robby Spane had one. Even with their efforts, it was not enough for them to get any momentum because once they scored, Cathedral would shoot right back.

Since the offense couldn’t get any momentum going, and the defense was struggling to communicate in order to close the open gaps that Cathedral was splitting wider, the Islanders took the 15-3 loss, and it looks like they will now be placed very high in the playoff seeding for Division 1.

First Quarter

  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal

3-0: Cathedral leads at the end of the first quarter

Second quarter

  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Robby Spane goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal

9-2: Cathedral leads at half

Third Quarter

  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal

12-3: Cathedral leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Cathedral goal
  • Cathedral goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Cathedral goal

15-3: Cathedral wins



Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

