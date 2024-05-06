Islander Boys Lacrosse Falls to Cathedral Catholic 15-3

On Wednesday May 1, the Islander boys lacrosse team went up against the number five ranked team in the CIF Open Division, Cathedral Catholic. The Islanders were sitting at the 6th ranked position so this game determined playoff seeding and whether they would be competing in Open Division, or D1. The game ended with the Islanders losing 15-3.

Throughout the game the Islanders were making simple mistakes up front. Dropping passes, making bad passes, and mixing up roles on defense. Cathedral was aggressive and capitalizes off those mistakes, helping them to take a large lead and keep it.

With the Islanders behind the entire night it was tough for their offense to get anything going. Cathedral held the Coronado to only three goals. Landon Sutherland had two, and Robby Spane had one. Even with their efforts, it was not enough for them to get any momentum because once they scored, Cathedral would shoot right back.

Since the offense couldn’t get any momentum going, and the defense was struggling to communicate in order to close the open gaps that Cathedral was splitting wider, the Islanders took the 15-3 loss, and it looks like they will now be placed very high in the playoff seeding for Division 1.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

3-0: Cathedral leads at the end of the first quarter

Second quarter

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Robby Spane goal

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

9-2: Cathedral leads at half

Third Quarter

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

12-3: Cathedral leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

Cathedral goal

Cathedral goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Cathedral goal

15-3: Cathedral wins





