Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wipes Out Patrick Henry 22-7 (video)

2 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Monday, April 8th the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team went up against the Patrick Henry Patriots. The game was a blowout, as the Islanders would take control from the beginning and not let up as the game progressed, winning 22-7.

Final Score

As the game started, the momentum automatically was in the Islanders’ favor. Scoring goal after goal, producing turnovers on defense, and staying in possession continued their success in the game.

The Islanders had one minor slip up during the game. It was on a failed ground ball pickup that was contested; the ball flew over an Islander player, past the goalie, and into their own net. That was the first goal that Patrick Henry was awarded. However, it did not stop the Islanders and they continued to dominate the game.

The Islanders offense did a great job, hence the 22 goals that were scored, but Lilah Cade really stepped up, scoring five of those goals. She was connecting all through the night, getting assists and helping to move the ball around to open lanes to help her teammates take shots on goal as well.

Lilah Cade

Along with Cade, Breck Dunn had an astonishing four goals in the first quarter; she was later pulled out of the game just a few minutes into the second quarter after the Islanders were up 11-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Breck Dunn taking the draw and bringing the ball into Patriots territory.

As the game progressed and the clock kept running, the Islanders only allowed a few goals and countered with many more, thus increasing the lead and shutting down the Patriots’ chance of a comeback.

The Islanders took the win 22-7.

Their next home game will be on Wednesday, April 10th at 7pm versus La Jolla High School.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Charley Peterson goal
  • Brynn belong goal
  • Coronado Own goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Brynn belong goal
  • Breck Dunn goal

11-1: Coronado Leads at end of First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Patrick Henry goal

15-2: Coronado Leads at Halftime

Third Quarter

  • Madie Collins goal
  • Dara Jost goal
  • Madie Collins goal
  • Patrick Henry goal
  • Patrick Henry goal
  • Charley Peterson goal
  • Avery hunter goal

20-4: Coronado Leads at the end of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Julia Mineo goal
  • Emilia Alpert goal
  • Patrick Henry goal
  • Patrick Henry goal
  • Patrick Henry goal

22-7 Coronado wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

