Islander Girls Lacrosse Wipes Out Patrick Henry 22-7 (video)

On Monday, April 8th the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team went up against the Patrick Henry Patriots. The game was a blowout, as the Islanders would take control from the beginning and not let up as the game progressed, winning 22-7.

As the game started, the momentum automatically was in the Islanders’ favor. Scoring goal after goal, producing turnovers on defense, and staying in possession continued their success in the game.

The Islanders had one minor slip up during the game. It was on a failed ground ball pickup that was contested; the ball flew over an Islander player, past the goalie, and into their own net. That was the first goal that Patrick Henry was awarded. However, it did not stop the Islanders and they continued to dominate the game.

The Islanders offense did a great job, hence the 22 goals that were scored, but Lilah Cade really stepped up, scoring five of those goals. She was connecting all through the night, getting assists and helping to move the ball around to open lanes to help her teammates take shots on goal as well.

Along with Cade, Breck Dunn had an astonishing four goals in the first quarter; she was later pulled out of the game just a few minutes into the second quarter after the Islanders were up 11-1 at the end of the first quarter.

As the game progressed and the clock kept running, the Islanders only allowed a few goals and countered with many more, thus increasing the lead and shutting down the Patriots’ chance of a comeback.

The Islanders took the win 22-7.

Their next home game will be on Wednesday, April 10th at 7pm versus La Jolla High School.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Lilah Cade goal

Charley Peterson goal

Brynn belong goal

Coronado Own goal

Breck Dunn goal

Lilah Cade goal

Breck Dunn goal

Lilah Cade goal

Breck Dunn goal

Grace Elardo goal

Brynn belong goal

Breck Dunn goal

11-1: Coronado Leads at end of First Quarter

Second Quarter

Lilah Cade goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Lilah Cade goal

Brooklyn Parma goal

Patrick Henry goal

15-2: Coronado Leads at Halftime

Third Quarter

Madie Collins goal

Dara Jost goal

Madie Collins goal

Patrick Henry goal

Patrick Henry goal

Charley Peterson goal

Avery hunter goal

20-4: Coronado Leads at the end of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Julia Mineo goal

Emilia Alpert goal

Patrick Henry goal

Patrick Henry goal

Patrick Henry goal

22-7 Coronado wins





