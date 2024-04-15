Monday, April 15, 2024
Islander Girls Lacrosse Falls to Torrey Pines 16-12 (video)

2 min.
On Thursday, April 11, the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team had their long awaited game against Torrey Pines. This is a rivalry that can go either way each year. It was an intense game that had everyone biting their nails. The constant back and forth, shots on goal, penalties, and defensive stops were all worth the wait. Unfortunately for Coronado, Torrey Pines took over in the fourth quarter, dominating with four unanswered goals, winning 16-12 to beat the Islanders.

Final score, Islanders vs. Torrey Pines

With so much competition, neither team could risk a mistake because it would likely cost a goal or turnover which at any point in the game was crucial.

Sydney Dunn had one of her best games to date. Dunn recorded an astonishing eight goals and kept the Islanders in the competition. With many ground ball pickups, forced turnovers, assists, and draw wins, she was pulling the team in a good direction. However, even with all the efforts from Dunn, the defense, and other offensive players like Brooklyn Parma (two goals) , Breck Dunn (one goal), and Brynn Belong (one goal) the Torrey Pines offense was too much to handle in the fourth quarter.

Sydney Dunn taking a shot and scoring

As the third quarter ended, the score was tied 12-12. Each team needing to dig deep with the last quarter ahead. Torrey Pines flipped a switch and started dominating the Islanders, scoring four unanswered goals to put them ahead and stay there. The Islanders couldn’t get past their defense, or stop their offense. Even with all the communication on the Islanders’ sideline it wasn’t enough as Torrey Pines would secure the win 16-12. The team remains the #1 ranked team in San Diego Div. 1 and ninth in the state.

The next game is Wed., April 17 at home against Scripps Ranch at 7 p.m.

Scoring Timeline:

First Quarter

  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Brynn belong goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal

5-2: Coronado leads at the end of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

9-6: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal

12-12: Tied at the end of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal
  • Torrey pines goal

16-12 Torrey Pines Wins



