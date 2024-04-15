Monday, April 15, 2024
Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down La Jolla 18-5 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower

On Wednesday, April 10 the Coronado Islanders girls lacrosse team went up against La Jolla High School, who in the past have been great competition. However, La Jolla lost a great number of seniors last year that were Division 1 College commits and that was part of what allowed Coronado to take over in this game. The Islanders started off hot and never cooled down, taking the win 18-5.

Final Score Islanders vs. La Jolla

Yet again, both the offense and defense were firing on all cylinders. The whole team connected well with each other in transitions, the offense was able to find open alleys to pass the ball through and take shots, and the defense was shifting and cutting off any lanes for La Jolla to take a shot.

Lilah Cade was a dominating offensive player. Cade had three goals and many assists; doing a great job at flowing the ball around and getting it to the open person.

Lilah Cade taking a shot on goal

With La Jolla never getting a chance to get some momentum in the game, the Islanders continued to score and shut them down with the 18-5 win.

Scoring Timeline:

First Quarter

  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • La Jolla goal

5-1: Coronado leads at the end of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Brynn belong goal
  • La Jolla own goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Brooklyn parma goal
  • Charley Peterson goal

11-1: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

  • La Jolla goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Grace Elardo goal

16-2: Coronado leads at the end of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • La Jolla goal
  • La Jolla goal
  • La Jolla goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal

18-5: Coronado Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

