Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down La Jolla 18-5 (video)

On Wednesday, April 10 the Coronado Islanders girls lacrosse team went up against La Jolla High School, who in the past have been great competition. However, La Jolla lost a great number of seniors last year that were Division 1 College commits and that was part of what allowed Coronado to take over in this game. The Islanders started off hot and never cooled down, taking the win 18-5.
Yet again, both the offense and defense were firing on all cylinders. The whole team connected well with each other in transitions, the offense was able to find open alleys to pass the ball through and take shots, and the defense was shifting and cutting off any lanes for La Jolla to take a shot.
Lilah Cade was a dominating offensive player. Cade had three goals and many assists; doing a great job at flowing the ball around and getting it to the open person.
With La Jolla never getting a chance to get some momentum in the game, the Islanders continued to score and shut them down with the 18-5 win.
Scoring Timeline:
First Quarter
- Brynn Belong goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- La Jolla goal
5-1: Coronado leads at the end of the First Quarter
Second Quarter
- Brynn belong goal
- La Jolla own goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Brooklyn parma goal
- Charley Peterson goal
11-1: Coronado leads at half
Third Quarter
- La Jolla goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Grace Elardo goal
16-2: Coronado leads at the end of the Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
- La Jolla goal
- La Jolla goal
- La Jolla goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Brooklyn Parma goal
18-5: Coronado Wins