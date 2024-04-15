Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down La Jolla 18-5 (video)

On Wednesday, April 10 the Coronado Islanders girls lacrosse team went up against La Jolla High School, who in the past have been great competition. However, La Jolla lost a great number of seniors last year that were Division 1 College commits and that was part of what allowed Coronado to take over in this game. The Islanders started off hot and never cooled down, taking the win 18-5.

Yet again, both the offense and defense were firing on all cylinders. The whole team connected well with each other in transitions, the offense was able to find open alleys to pass the ball through and take shots, and the defense was shifting and cutting off any lanes for La Jolla to take a shot.

Lilah Cade was a dominating offensive player. Cade had three goals and many assists; doing a great job at flowing the ball around and getting it to the open person.

With La Jolla never getting a chance to get some momentum in the game, the Islanders continued to score and shut them down with the 18-5 win.

Scoring Timeline:

First Quarter

Brynn Belong goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

La Jolla goal

5-1: Coronado leads at the end of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

Brynn belong goal

La Jolla own goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Lilah Cade goal

Brooklyn parma goal

Charley Peterson goal

11-1: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

La Jolla goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Lilah Cade goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Grace Elardo goal

16-2: Coronado leads at the end of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

La Jolla goal

La Jolla goal

La Jolla goal

Lilah Cade goal

Brooklyn Parma goal

18-5: Coronado Wins





