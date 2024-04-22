Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night Against Scripps Ranch 18-10 (video)

On Wednesday, April 17 the Coronado Girls Lacrosse team was looking forward to celebrating Senior Night as they took on the Scripps Ranch Falcons. With determination and great team connection, the Islanders took down the Falcons 18-10 in their last regular season home game.
Our Islander seniors that were honored were Emilia Alpert, Lauren Hundley, Julia Mineo, and Madison Parma.
The Islanders went into the game energized. They just kept scoring goal after goal and shut down the Falcons. Sydney Dunn and Brynn Belong both dominated the offensive side, scoring goals and assisting the Islanders in keeping possession of the ball. They were both able to find openings in the defense and capitalize on it to take shots on the cage.
Julia Mineo had a great night defending. She caused multiple turnovers and was a huge piece in the Islanders’ transitions to keep momentum when going into offense. Mineo defended her territory and forced the Falcons to make mistakes, helping the Islanders to victory.
Overall, the game was out of reach for the Falcons. The Islanders dominated through the first half, leading 9-2. Once the third quarter rolled around the Islanders made some substitutions which gave the Falcons a chance to gain some momentum and get closer, making the score 11-8 at the beginning of the third quarter. However, even with some Falcon momentum going, once the Islanders switched a few things up and shot back, they pushed their lead further and won 18-10.
Scoring Timeline:
First Quarter:
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Grace Elardo goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Scripps ranch goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Julia Mineo goal
6-1: Coronado leads at the end of the first quarter
Second Quarter:
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Scripps ranch goal
9-2: Coronado leads at half
Third Quarter:
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
11-8: Coronado leads at the end of the third quarter
Fourth Quarter:
- Brooklyn Parma goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Brooklyn Parma goal
- Brooklyn Parma goal
- Grace Elardo goal
- Scripps Ranch goal
- Breck Dunn goal
18-10: Coronado Wins