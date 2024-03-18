Islander Boys Lacrosse Loses 11-5 Against La Costa Canyon (video)

On Friday, March 15th the Islander boys lacrosse team was matched up against La Costa Canyon (LCC). The Islanders were unable to connect on multiple occasions and struggled to get momentum going on offense and lost 11-5. One of the five goals scored was an own goal by the LCC goalie, who accidentally dropped the ball out of his stick and into the net.

As the Islanders played through the night, their defense was doing a good job at holding LCC and caused some turnovers. Leo Salata was a main component in that fight, as he would apply constant pressure to LCC’s offensive players, check the ball out of their stick, pick it up, and give the Islander offense a chance to score. However, it wasn’t enough because the too many mistakes were made and the Islanders could not capitalize off of any of LCC’s weaknesses.

Even though the Islander offense wasn’t doing great against LCC’s tough defense, Luca Salata snuck by and scored a beautiful goal after receiving a pass from Landon Sutherland and immediately ripping it underhand, bouncing it into the net.

See below – the video of Luca Salata’s goal.

As the Islanders were unable to get a comeback going in the fourth quarter they would ultimately fall short by a score of 11-5. Their next game will be away at La Jolla Country Day at 5pm on March 19th.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Robby Spane goal

Own goal by LCC

LCC goal

LCC goal

LCC goal

3-2: End of First Quarter (LCC Leads)

Second Quarter

LCC goal

LCC goal

LCC goal

6-2: LCC Leads at Halftime

Third Quarter

LCC goal

Landon Sutherland goal

LCC goal

Luca Salata goal

LCC goal

LCC goal

10-4: End of Third Quarter (LCC Leads)

Fourth Quarter

Jack Perry goal

LCC goal

11-5 LCC Wins





