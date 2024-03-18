Monday, March 18, 2024
Islander Boys Lacrosse Loses 11-5 Against La Costa Canyon (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Friday, March 15th the Islander boys lacrosse team was matched up against La Costa Canyon (LCC). The Islanders were unable to connect on multiple occasions and struggled to get momentum going on offense and lost 11-5. One of the five goals scored was an own goal by the LCC goalie, who accidentally dropped the ball out of his stick and into the net.

Final Score

As the Islanders played through the night, their defense was doing a good job at holding LCC and caused some turnovers. Leo Salata was a main component in that fight, as he would apply constant pressure to LCC’s offensive players, check the ball out of their stick, pick it up, and give the Islander offense a chance to score. However, it wasn’t enough because the too many mistakes were made and the Islanders could not capitalize off of any of LCC’s weaknesses.

Leo Salata checking the ball out of an LCC offensive players stick

Even though the Islander offense wasn’t doing great against LCC’s tough defense, Luca Salata snuck by and scored a beautiful goal after receiving a pass from Landon Sutherland and immediately ripping it underhand, bouncing it into the net.

Luca Salata

See below – the video of Luca Salata’s goal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

As the Islanders were unable to get a comeback going in the fourth quarter they would ultimately fall short by a score of 11-5. Their next game will be away at La Jolla Country Day at 5pm on March 19th.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Robby Spane goal
  • Own goal by LCC
  • LCC goal
  • LCC goal
  • LCC goal

3-2: End of First Quarter (LCC Leads)

Second Quarter

  • LCC goal
  • LCC goal
  • LCC goal

6-2: LCC Leads at Halftime

Third Quarter

  • LCC goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • LCC goal
  • Luca Salata goal
  • LCC goal
  • LCC goal

10-4: End of Third Quarter (LCC Leads)

Fourth Quarter

  • Jack Perry goal
  • LCC goal

11-5 LCC Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

