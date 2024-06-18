Tuesday, June 18, 2024
The 27th Running of Low Tide Ride & Stride – June 23

For the 27th time, the Rotary Club of Coronado is celebrating the Low Tide Ride & Stride, a venerable tradition with the worthy goal of providing support for wounded warriors and first responders.

More than 500 runners, walkers and bike riders are expected on Sunday morning, June 23 and Rotary wants you to join in on this unique event!

The racecourse starts and finishes on the sand adjacent to Sunset Park in Coronado and proceeds past the Hotel del Coronado, turning at the end of the Shores and returning to all the fun and festivities at the finish, featuring 18 vendors, including Island Yoga, Easy Day Sports and Kong Café. There will be live entertainment too, to add to your enjoyment. Bring the whole family for exercise and entertainment as you wave to your friends on the up-and-back racecourse.

As you run or ride, keep in mind you are following in the footsteps of the many Navy SEALs who use this same course as part of their training! After a rousing rendition of our National Anthem at 8 am, the bike riders, runners, and walkers will take off at varying speeds from North Beach and head south past the Hotel del Coronado and the Shores to turn around to cheers and rousing music by Rotary volunteers.

Thanks to donors and generous sponsors, the Rotary Club of Coronado expects to raise over $100,000 to benefit Wounded Warrior Homes, STEP – Support the Enlisted Project, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and Texas Fire Fighters Home.  Many thanks to Low Tide Ride & Stride co-chairs, City Council Member John Duncan and Island Yoga Coronado business owner Stephanie Anderson who have given of their scarce free time to lead Rotary Club of Coronado volunteers to create this event.

