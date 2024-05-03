Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats La Jolla 18-3 on Senior Night (video)

On Monday, April 29 the Islanders went head to head against the La Jolla Vikings on their Senior Night. This game was far from close as the Islanders took an early lead and continued to increase it, with a final score of 18-3.

This was a great night for the seniors, earning a huge win and celebrating their last season as Islander lacrosse players. The seniors on the field were Luca Salata, Ryder Smith, Charlie Laing, and Lance McKenzie.

As the score shows, the Islanders had an excellent night offensively, scoring 18 goals. Jared Capin had five of those goals, weaving through the defense and sniping the back of the net. He was a vital piece in the offense this game. Luca Salata scored three goals, constantly moving forward and putting pressure on the defense.

On the flip side, the ball rarely made its way into the Islander territory, but when it was there, defensive player Leo Salata was stopping it; checking players all night long and doing an amazing job in transition to get the ball back into Viking territory.

Along with the Salatas, Charlie Laing was on his A-game, as per usual, blocking shot after shot. Additionally, he cleared the ball very well and pushed the ball out quickly. That allowed the Islanders to catch the Vikings off guard and attack quickly.

There was no chance for the Vikings to make a comeback and the Islanders swept their competition with a final score of 18-3.

Scoring Overview

First Quarter

Jared Capin goal

Jack Perry goal

Michael Bannon goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Jared Capin goal

Max Kieffer goal

6-0: Coronado leads at the end of the first quarter

Second Quarter

Luca Salata goal

Jared Capin goal

La Jolla goal

La Jolla goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Luca Salata goal

10-2: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

Jared Capin goal

Micheal Bannon goal

La Jolla goal

Max Kieffer goal

Micheal Bannon goal

14-3: Coronado leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

Robby Spane goal

Jack Perry goal

Luca Salata goal

Jared Capin goal

18-3: Coronado Wins

GOALS

Jared Capin: 5 Goals

Luca Salata: 3 goals

Micheal Bannon: 3 goals

Landon Sutherland: 2 goals

Max Kieffer: 2 goals

Jack Perry: 2 goals

Robby Spane: 1 goal





