Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats La Jolla 18-3 on Senior Night (video)

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats La Jolla 18-3 on Senior Night

2 min.
Graham Bower
On Monday, April 29 the Islanders went head to head against the La Jolla Vikings on their Senior Night. This game was far from close as the Islanders took an early lead and continued to increase it, with a final score of 18-3.

Final Score

This was a great night for the seniors, earning a huge win and celebrating their last season as Islander lacrosse players. The seniors on the field were Luca Salata, Ryder Smith, Charlie Laing, and Lance McKenzie. 

As the score shows, the Islanders had an excellent night offensively, scoring 18 goals. Jared Capin had five of those goals, weaving through the defense and sniping the back of the net. He was a vital piece in the offense this game. Luca Salata scored three goals, constantly moving forward and putting pressure on the defense.

Luca Salata

On the flip side, the ball rarely made its way into the Islander territory, but when it was there, defensive player Leo Salata was stopping it; checking players all night long and doing an amazing job in transition to get the ball back into Viking territory.

Leo Salata

Along with the Salatas, Charlie Laing was on his A-game, as per usual, blocking shot after shot. Additionally, he cleared the ball very well and pushed the ball out quickly. That allowed the Islanders to catch the Vikings off guard and attack quickly.

Charlie Laing

There was no chance for the Vikings to make a comeback and the Islanders swept their competition with a final score of 18-3. 

 

Scoring Overview 

First Quarter

  • Jared Capin goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Michael Bannon goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Jared Capin goal
  • Max Kieffer goal

6-0: Coronado leads at the end of the first quarter

Second Quarter

  • Luca Salata goal
  • Jared Capin goal
  • La Jolla goal
  • La Jolla goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Luca Salata goal

10-2: Coronado leads at half

Third Quarter

  • Jared Capin goal
  • Micheal Bannon goal
  • La Jolla goal
  • Max Kieffer goal
  • Micheal Bannon goal

14-3: Coronado leads at the end of the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Robby Spane goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Luca Salata goal
  • Jared Capin goal

18-3: Coronado Wins

GOALS

  • Jared Capin: 5 Goals
  • Luca Salata: 3 goals
  • Micheal Bannon: 3 goals
  • Landon Sutherland: 2 goals
  • Max Kieffer: 2 goals
  • Jack Perry: 2 goals
  • Robby Spane: 1 goal



Graham Bower
Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

Support The Enlisted Project Announces Expansion at Coronado Event

