Art Comes to Life – Final Weekend of “Beyond Monet” and “Beyond Van Gogh”

It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to immerse yourself in some of the greatest works from the father of impressionism and from one of the greatest post-Impressionist artists… and not in Paris, but in San Diego.

Now you can.

Both Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience and Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience are approaching their final weekend in San Diego.

Instead of simply looking at two-dimensional pictures on a wall, visitors are completely immersed into a sensory three-dimensional experience of the greatest works of Impressionism and post-Impressionism. Freed from their frames, the paintings come alive, appearing and disappearing as they flow across multiple-surfaces to make visitors feel as though they’ve stepped directly into one of these masterpieces.

Photo Credit: Paquin Entertainment Group

Building on the global success of Beyond Van Gogh, Beyond Monet allows visitors to not only observe Monet’s genius, but sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate his genius, Monet’s art comes alive in a new way, heightening visitors’ senses and allowing them to join the artist in his quest to paint what he perceived, as he captured and illuminated the ephemeral and magical variations of light shown throughout his paintings.

Floating, swirling colors ebb and flow into each other to create almost 400 artworks of Monet’s instantly recognizable classics, including “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil.”

Monet’s energetic and lively brushstrokes fill his art with movement and light. The show gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of Monet’s stunning imagery, which encompasses every surface of the room from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. Visitors can become one with his expressive brush strokes and blurred shapes and colors that capture the natural light and forms of the impressionist style of his paintings.

“People do not need to know anything about either Monet or Van Gogh’s artwork to appreciate these two distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventures,” says Fanny Curtat, art historian and consultant for both exhibitions. “Different from a museum, the cutting-edge projection technology gives the exhibitions an enchanting aspect that is new, different, and very appealing to audiences, while breathing new life into these two iconic artists’ paintings.”

Photo Credit: Paquin Entertainment Group

Beyond Van Gogh has sold more than 7 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

More than 300 artworks are brought to life including instantly recognizable classics, including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

Accompanied by music as well as actual words and quotes of the artist himself, Van Gogh’s art comes thrillingly to life flowing across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing. Visitors experience the fluid merging of classical and contemporary viewpoints into a rich, unique multimedia experience that breathes new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, a leader in immersive experiences, Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh are family-friendly exhibitions that give visitors the opportunity to enjoy truly unique and unforgettable experiences.

Both exhibitions will be at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds until May 5. Combination tickets for both Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience and Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience are available.

Wyland Center
Del Mar Fairgrounds
2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014



