Father’s Day Specials at Little Frenchie and Stake Chophouse & Bar – June 16

Father’s Day falls on June 16, and what better way to celebrate dad than making sure he does not have to man the barbeque?

Elevate Father’s Day at Stake Chophouse & Bar, where Coronado’s charm meets culinary artistry. Treat dad to an unforgettable dining experience featuring a mouthwatering 30-Day Dry Aged Creekstone Farms Prime Tomahawk and toast to his special day with the ‘Dadhattan,’ a handcrafted Manhattan made with Eagle Rare 10 Year.

Indulge in a taste of Parisian luxury at Little Frenchie, a Coronado gem where the elegant ambiance and exquisite menu transport you to the City of Lights. This Father’s Day, celebrate dad with the decadent Au Poivre Burger, a culinary masterpiece showcasing a premium wagyu patty, melted raclette cheese, and a luxurious au poivre sauce, complemented by a classic Kronenbourg beer.

Stake Chophouse & Bar

1309 Orange Ave

619-522-0070

Little Frenchie

1166 Orange Ave

619-675-0041





