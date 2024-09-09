Promoted post submitted by Mark Warner for Coronado City Council

Coronado has one of the more interesting upcoming political races in recent memory. There are three Mayoral Candidates for one seat and six Councilmember candidates for two seats. As citizens this presents us with good choices.

I am running for City Council, and I am asking for your vote. I believe I am one of the best qualified candidates on the ballot. I am a 25+ year resident of this city with more combined professional work experience and local civic volunteering than any other candidate. I have been active in business for 44 years and continue to work on a part-time basis. As a volunteer I have served on the Boards of Rotary, the Coronado Yacht Club and a local HOA. I currently serve as the Chair of the City of Coronado’s Historic Resource Commission. In my public and private roles, I have interacted with the Port of San Diego, the California Coastal Commission, the State Lands Commission, the County of San Diego and numerous cities in the County. No other councilmember candidate has this extensive a resume.

I feel the important qualities needed to serve as councilmember and effectively represent are a combination of factors: 1) Time lived in Coronado. Simply, it is hard to understand Coronado if you have only lived here a few years; 2) Life experience and personal temperament. These combined qualities bring a lot to the table when dealing with the issues that confront us; 3) Where do you stand on the political spectrum, and can you work with someone of a different political viewpoint? I have a centrist point of view. I am neither far right nor far left on the political aisle. I believe both positions have legitimate points of view to be listened to and considered, and that compromise is often the best long-term solution. If you agree with this basic decision matrix it is for you to decide how much weight you give to each factor in your decision process.

I know some of the candidates have staked their platforms on issues such as border sewage and the environment. I cannot agree more as both areas are important. But there is more to being a councilmember than a single issue or two. Cross border sewage is a federal issue, and Coronado has only so much leverage. That said, Coronado needs to keep making noise in Sacramento and Washington D.C. because when this problem is eventually solved, we need to keep the pressure on Congress to adequately fund future repairs and maintenance or we are going to be dealing with this again in the future. Will Governor Newsome step up and support us on this issue? It remains a genuine concern considering his lack of action to date. It is way past the limit when politics should yield to protecting the health, business and property values of all Californians.

I look forward to representing all citizens of Coronado in a fair and transparent nature. Please consider giving me one of your Councilperson votes. Thank you.

Mark Warner

Paid for by Mark Warner for Coronado City Council





