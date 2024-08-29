Shelter Island Quickly Becoming the Yacht Rental Hub in San Diego

Shelter Island is the home of America’s Cup Harbor, which is one of the few harbors in San Diego Bay that offers a diverse range of restaurants, boat rentals, yacht rentals, and a bustling neighborhood. The amount of yacht rentals in Shelter Island, San Diego has effectively doubled this year. There are now over 10 yacht rental businesses in a span of only 1 mile. Many of these yacht rentals have moved from Mission Bay over to San Diego Bay to offer a more diverse experience for their guests. For San Diego residents and visitors from around the country, Shelter Island can offer a great neighborhood, great food, and ample ways to get on the water and experience the sights of San Diego Bay.

Originally located in Mission Bay, Malarky Charters, Aquata Charters, and Alana Charters, Triton Charters have now splashed into San Diego Bay, making Shelter Island one of the largest hubs for boat rentals and yacht rentals in San Diego.

What makes these yacht rentals unique is their ability to offer ways for San Diegans to get on the water at low prices for tickets, or offer large groups of up to 100 guests. For example, Malarky can hold up to 12 guests, while Triton can hold up to 100 guests. For those seeking a more budget friendly option, Alana offers $45 tickets for a 2.5 hour cruise and Triton offers harbor cruises for only $55 per ticket.

Private Yacht Rentals:

Up to 35 guests, including captain crew and bartender. Offers harbor cruises, and private yacht rentals in San Diego Bay.

Up to 100 guests, including captain, crew and bartender. Offers harbor cruises and private yacht rentals in San Diego Bay. Great for large groups, corporate events, birthday bashes, and more.

Up to 12 guests, including a captain and crew. Harbor cruises on the most luxurious catamaran rental in San Diego Bay.

Aquata is the fastest luxury boat rental in San Diego Bay – with speeds up to 55mph! The maximum capacity of the Aquata is 11 guests and features an indoor lounge, bathroom, aft deck and forward lounge.

Harbor Cruise Tickets

Both Triton and Alana offer 2.5 hour harbor cruises that splash through San Diego Bay and cruise by all of the major monuments including the Coronado bridge, Seaport Village, Star of India, USS Midway, Coronado Naval Base and some amazing cruise ships and massive yachts!

Yacht Rental FAQs

Where do the yacht rentals go?

Since all of these yacht rentals are located in Shelter Island, you will leave America’s Cup Harbor (in Shelter Island) and journey out into San Diego Bay. Many of these rentals journey through San Diego Bay and under the Coronado bridge and go to Glorietta Bay and back.

How much do these boat rentals cost?

Boat and yacht rentals vary in price. From $200/hr for a simple pontoon boat, to $3000 per hour for a 100 person catamaran yacht. The prices for private charters for up to 35 guests are around $500-$925 per hour and go up to $2250 for up to 100 guests. If you are looking for public cruises, you can get those for around $50 per ticket!

What type of boat rental should I get?

There are four main types of boats and yachts to rent – Catamaran, Power Boat, Sailboat, and Pontoon boats are the most common. For up to 10 guests without a captain, we recommend a pontoon boat. If you would like smooth sailing on San Diego Bay, a catamaran would be our choice, as it’s dual hull design cuts through waves and keeps it extra stable. If you are more of the sailing type, you’ll want to choose a sailboat, as you can cut the motor and use the wind as power.

What about food and drinks?

All of the above rentals allow you to bring your own food. Be mindful, bring simple grab and go snacks that won’t make a mess. Also, try not to bring any snacks that could stain. As far as drinks, Alana and Triton include a bartender to make your drinks. Malarky Charters and Aquata Charters allow BYOB and food.





