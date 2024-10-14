Sacred Heart Parish School Announces 18th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Sacred Heart Parish School (SHPS) has announced the return of its annual golf tournament. October 25, 2024 marks the 18th year of the event, which will be celebrated with a Day of the Dead theme to appeal to golf enthusiasts as well as newcomers to golf. Fundraising for the event will be applied towards SHPS sports programs, security needs, technology and IT support, and the blacktop beautification project.

Attendees will enjoy a barbecue lunch, 18 fun-filled holes of golf, and a Mexican dinner and exciting live auction to top off the evening. Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the Day of the Dead spirit by donning creative golf apparel, makeup and costumes. Prizes for categories like best dressed, longest drive, closest to the pin and a $10,000 Hole In One Prize and Pebble Beach trip. The event will be held at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course followed by a dinner and party at Feast & Fareway on October 25, 2024.

SHPS Principal Erika Rosas shares, “Sacred Heart Parish School provides a safe, Christ-centered environment where clergy, parents, and teachers work together for the benefit of our students. Our school is a place where the children can grow in body, mind, and spirit to reach their fullest potential. With your support we can ensure that every child receives a quality education in a nurturing environment, together we can make a difference.”

Tickets for the golf tournament begin at $250 for an individual golfer or $1000 for a foursome. They can be purchased at this link. SHPS is also accepting donations and sponsors for those unable to attend but still wishing to support. Sacred Heart would like to thank the fundraiser’s sponsors with the utmost gratitude – none of this would be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, our volunteers, staff and the community.

TICKETS

Presenting sponsor: Co-Production International

Lunch Sponsor: AVA Law Group

Find the complete list of additional sponsors on the website.

Agenda

11:00 AM: Registration & Lunch

1:00 PM: Shotgun Start

5:30 PM: Dinner, Awards & Live Auction

Sacred Heart Parish School is a child-centered community in which each member is encouraged to acquire knowledge, skills, and Christ-like values in order to serve God, family, and society. In a world that is characterized by mobility, constant technological changes, competitiveness, complex family relationships, global issues, and diverse cultures, we commit ourselves to making Christian love the unifying goal and pervading tone of our school.

The Sacred Heart Parish School community holds as fundamental: belief in God, Christ, and Church, the value of all people, and commitment to service. We believe that parents have the primary responsibility for the education of their children and that our school and church—along with community support—enhance and complement this role.

We believe the central task of our school is to foster each child’s self-image as a creation of our loving God with unique abilities and gifts which must be expressed responsibly. The primary role of our teachers and staff is to facilitate learning by creating opportunities for each child to discover, reflect, learn, and create in preparation for taking his or her place in the family, and the civic, national, and global communities. We believe every person has equal dignity and an unalienable right to be educated. https://www.sacredheartcoronado.org/





