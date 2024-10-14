Tuesday, October 15, 2024
EntertainmentSports

Sacred Heart Parish School Announces 18th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Sacred Heart Parish School (SHPS) has announced the return of its annual golf tournament. October 25, 2024 marks the 18th year of the event, which will be celebrated with a Day of the Dead theme to appeal to golf enthusiasts as well as newcomers to golf. Fundraising for the event will be applied towards SHPS sports programs, security needs, technology and IT support, and the blacktop beautification project.

Photo: Steph Pate Photo

Attendees will enjoy a barbecue lunch, 18 fun-filled holes of golf, and a Mexican dinner and exciting live auction to top off the evening. Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the Day of the Dead spirit by donning creative golf apparel, makeup and costumes. Prizes for categories like best dressed, longest drive, closest to the pin and a $10,000 Hole In One Prize and Pebble Beach trip. The event will be held at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course followed by a dinner and party at Feast & Fareway on October 25, 2024.

Vivian Corder, Legend Van Arsdale, Wyatt Corder, Finn O’Grady sell cookies to golfers at the 2023 Sacred Heart Parish School Golf Tournament to raise money for their school. Submitted photo

SHPS Principal Erika Rosas shares, “Sacred Heart Parish School provides a safe, Christ-centered environment where clergy, parents, and teachers work together for the benefit of our students. Our school is a place where the children can grow in body, mind, and spirit to reach their fullest potential. With your support we can ensure that every child receives a quality education in a nurturing environment, together we can make a difference.”

Photo: Steph Pate Photo

Tickets for the golf tournament begin at $250 for an individual golfer or $1000 for a foursome. They can be purchased at this link. SHPS is also accepting donations and sponsors for those unable to attend but still wishing to support. Sacred Heart would like to thank the fundraiser’s sponsors with the utmost gratitude – none of this would be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, our volunteers, staff and the community.

TICKETS

Presenting sponsor:  Co-Production International
Lunch Sponsor:  AVA Law Group

Find the complete list of additional sponsors on the website.

Agenda

11:00 AM: Registration & Lunch
1:00 PM: Shotgun Start
5:30 PM: Dinner, Awards & Live Auction

Sacred Heart Parish School is a child-centered community in which each member is encouraged to acquire knowledge, skills, and Christ-like values in order to serve God, family, and society. In a world that is characterized by mobility, constant technological changes, competitiveness, complex family relationships, global issues, and diverse cultures, we commit ourselves to making Christian love the unifying goal and pervading tone of our school.
The Sacred Heart Parish School community holds as fundamental: belief in God, Christ, and Church, the value of all people, and commitment to service. We believe that parents have the primary responsibility for the education of their children and that our school and church—along with community support—enhance and complement this role.
We believe the central task of our school is to foster each child’s self-image as a creation of our loving God with unique abilities and gifts which must be expressed responsibly. The primary role of our teachers and staff is to facilitate learning by creating opportunities for each child to discover, reflect, learn, and create in preparation for taking his or her place in the family, and the civic, national, and global communities. We believe every person has  equal dignity and an unalienable right to be educated. https://www.sacredheartcoronado.org/

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Community News

Lights, Camera, Madness! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights, “Attack of the B Movies: Welcome to the Unknown”

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Program Slate

Community News

Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Drops Three of Four: Avenges Loss to Mira Mesa

Education

Matt Heinecke Returns as CoSA Instrumental Music Chair; Students Set to Give Year’s First Performance

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Schools Awarded $1.25 Million Computer Science Grant From Department of Defense

History

Obituary and Interment: The Death and Disposition of Irving J. Gill

Letters to the Editor

Just The Facts: Cays Park

People

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Spread Joy to Children

People

2024 Crown Cup Was a Smash – Tennis Tournament Results

Education

A New York Night to Remember: Join CSF at the Annual Gala on November 16

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win