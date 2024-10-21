Monday, October 21, 2024
Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

People working and living near the polluted Tijuana River Valley and area beaches have an opportunity to share their experiences with a federal agency that monitors community health.

Starting the week of October 21, 2024 through late fall, people who live, work, or recreate near the Tijuana River Valley and Imperial Beach have an opportunity to fill out an online survey.

ACE Survey Map

This survey:

  • Will take about 35 minutes to complete.
  • Will ask about where and when you are in contact with the Tijuana River Valley, your health as it relates to sewage and pollution in the area, your lifestyle, and work history.
  • Is voluntary and confidential.
  • Will be available in both English and Spanish.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) are conducting an Assessment of Chemical Exposures (ACE) survey. This new survey follows the CDC’s Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response or CASPER household assessment that wrapped up Saturday.

The ACE survey begins today and goes through November 22. Survey administrators will collect demographic and health information from people who live in, work at, or frequent the south region and its beaches, from Imperial Beach to Coronado. The survey is similar to the CASPER survey in format but there are some notable differences.

The ACE will focus on individuals who work or live near the water. While the CASPER focused on households and families, both are key to identifying community needs and prioritizing solutions related to sewage pollution exposure in the area.

TAKE SURVEY HERE

“This community deserves better,” said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, County interim public health officer. “By bringing in this federal agency to help us conduct an ACE survey, individuals who live or work near the water have a chance to voice their concerns, their experiences, and the impacts to their physical and mental health.”

The County and ACE teams will walk the community and beach areas with information and QR codes linked to the survey. The teams will look for anyone who lived, worked or spent time in the areas around the Tijuana River Valley, or along the beaches, in the past 30 days for activities like surfing, shopping, walking, and fishing. People can take the ACE survey on a computer or a mobile device.

The survey is confidential. Questions will cover the time and location of exposure, physical and mental health impacts, health services used, and medical history. Pet health is also included in the survey.

Results of the survey will be used to better understand the health impacts on the community, and determine the measures needed to ensure the health of all residents.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Preschool Musical Theater – “Elf the Musical”

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Oct. 10-16, 2024

Community News

CDC Working with SD County on Tijuana River Valley Health Assessment

Community News

Fall and Winter Cooking Workshops at the John D. Spreckels Center

Community News

Lights, Camera, Madness! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights, “Attack of the B Movies: Welcome to the Unknown”

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Oct. 3-9, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton and Her Substantial Contributions to Coronado

Community News

CDC Working with SD County on Tijuana River Valley Health Assessment

Military

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony on Saturday, November 2

Entertainment

Sacred Heart Parish School Announces 18th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Program Slate

Letters to the Editor

Council Action on Cays Park

More Local News

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semi-Finals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

Sports

CUSD Tightens Safety Protocols After Seven-Year-Old Girl Walks Out of Village Elementary, Almost Makes it to Coronado Bridge

Education

USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Military

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Preschool Musical Theater – “Elf the Musical”