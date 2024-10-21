Coronado Council of Churches Unequivocally Deplores Recent Distribution of Hate-Inspired Materials

Submitted by Rev. Stephen J. Mather, President, Coronado Council of Churches

Coronado is an idyllic place to live that often seems removed from the problems besetting the rest of our nation. A few weeks ago, our tranquility was burst by the presence of a hate group distributing antisemitic fliers near the middle school.

For many of our neighbors, finding these flyers sparked fear and outrage. The sense of safety living in Coronado was instantly called into question. The Coronado Council of Churches unequivocally deplores the recent intrusion into our community by this outside group. The dissemination of antisemitic or any hate-inspired materials is something the churches in Coronado find disturbing. Such actions are meant to make particular groups feel unsafe and are repugnant to our values as Christians.

We urge all Coronado citizens to show solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and be on the outlook for any reoccurrence of this hate group’s violation of our community’s tranquility.

