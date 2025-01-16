Thursday, January 16, 2025
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Kelly Purvis for City Council

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected] paid political endorsement letter from Dawn Richards

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Dawn Richards

I’m writing to recommend Kelly Purvis for the City Council vacancy for the following reasons:

With 11 years of City employment, Kelly has earned a firm grasp on how our local government functions. Given that this is a temporary, short-term appointment, it is vital that the candidate have a thorough knowledge of our local government and how it runs.

And, given the fact that half the Council members are new, a knowledge of civic affairs functioning is crucial.

Kelly has a proven track record of getting things done. One of the most important initiatives was her role of community liaison and coordinator of the Neighbor-2-Neighbor program during the pandemic, when our City faced a new threat in the grip of national panic. She was also instrumental in coordinating vaccine and testing sites, and helping the homebound receive needed services. Other roles include the Downtown Beautification Project and AEP-6 survey for Californians for the Arts, which provided quantitative data on the economic impact of cultural arts on local businesses.

While a few elections have shown a disadvantage to incumbents, numerous well-designed and long-term studies show a clear advantage to them. In fact, in many national election cycles, incumbents have won over 90% of the time due to the advantages of recent name recognition on the ballot, more media coverage, and candidates’ previously established campaign finance coverage. Recent candidates who ran a campaign for the currently filled seats would have an unfair advantage when running for the next election. It’s essential to our local democracy for elections to be fairly run, with all candidates having an equal start.

As a 30-year resident and Island Icon, Kelly has worked with numerous City organizations, including CUSD, CSF, CHA, MainStreet, and the Residential Standards Improvement Program, among others. As it currently stands, the City Council has two brand new members who have never served on Council. Having the vacant position filled with a candidate of long-time residency, and who has held a city position entailing a working knowledge of local government, would be a wise move.

Dawn Richards
I write this as an individual and not as a city commissioner or member of any organization.

A paid political endorsement letter



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Kelly Purvis Seeks Appointment to Fill City Council Seat

Letters to the Editor

Coronado City Council Vacancy

Letters to the Editor

Congratulations to Winners, and Thank You for Support

Letters to the Editor

Island Express Discontinued for Now

Letters to the Editor

I ask for your vote to put Coronado first – Laura Wilkinson Sinton for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Amy Steward: Above the Fray

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

A Year of Service at Christ Church

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 2-8, 2025

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Bartholomew A. Gardella

Stage

“ONCE, The Musical” to Open 2025 Season at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Coronado Bridge Under Construction in July 1967

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Clinton J. Coneway

More Local News

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

City of Coronado

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

Military

CHS Grad Seggerman Into Australian Open

Sports

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

Community News

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

7th Annual Naval History Symposium of the Western Naval History Association...