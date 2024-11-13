Island Express Discontinued for Now

Submitted by Emerald Keepers

The six-month trial period for the Island Express is set to end on Dec. 4. During last Tuesday’s city council meeting, on Nov. 5, council members heard public comments on the all-electric mini shuttle but opted to hold off on a full extension of the service at this time.

But the program is not lost yet.

Council members still could direct the city staff to negotiate a short-term extension that would keep the Island Express running through the holiday season and into early next year. This interim period would allow the city to explore cost-saving measures. Options include implementing a dynamic fare system, reducing service in higher-cost areas like the Cays, and introducing advertising — strategies that have proven successful in other Circuit markets.

These possibilities could provide a pathway for a more sustainable, long-term future for the Island Express.

The Island Express has been a positive addition to the community, and many residents, especially seniors, have come to rely on the service. According to Circuit data, 16% of the riders are seniors.

“The Island Express is a terrific convenience for seniors. Driving at night here is difficult. It’s much better to take the Circuit. I now have the option to go to a movie or restaurant or even happy hour and have a couple of drinks,” said Sharon Raffer, a local senior and Emerald Keepers board member.

“I don’t walk long distances anymore or ride a bike, so the door-to-door service is great,” she said.

Raffer rides the shuttle often and has noticed the service being used by a cross-section of the community, from students going to after-school practice to Navy personnel looking for a meal off base. One resident used the shuttle service to get to the emergency room after she rolled and sprained her ankle, and it became a lifeline during the healing process when she couldn’t drive or ride her bicycle.

Since the service began on June 4, the Island Express has moved 50,220 passengers (about 10,000 people a month) and has traveled 42,815 miles, which is the equivalent of 2,140 gallons of gas and 19 metric tons of greenhouse gases saved, according to Circuit representative Mark Iannon. (At the council meeting, city staff presented lower figures with 38,366 riders.)

The response to the shuttle has been overwhelmingly positive, even though the service has had some growing pains, especially in the Cays.

Initially, wait times to catch the shuttle into the Village from the Cays were long, or else nonexistent. Dina Demeo, who has lived in the Cays for nearly 30 years, has been a frequent user of the Island Express. She said one time it took 1.5 hours to get back from the Ferry Landing because the driver picked up riders who weren’t heading to the Cays. The Cays are served by an electric van because the mini shuttles are not allowed on state Route 75.

But even with some issues, the wait time for all shuttles has been 9.5 minutes on average, according to Circuit.

“Our development team is deeply focused on improving the app to enhance the user experience, particularly in areas like wait time accuracy and ride flow. One of our biggest challenges in Coronado is that rider demand often exceeds the supply of vehicles available. While high demand is a positive indicator, it still presents a challenge,” Iannon said. “Circuit has successfully addressed this issue in several other markets nationwide by implementing a fare system.”

Since the latter part of September, the service has improved greatly, Demeo said. And despite the growing pains, she loves the Island Express and would be happy to pay a nominal fee for the service.

“We just can’t walk or ride our bikes into town,” she said of Cays residents.

Unfortunately, the shuttle service will end in just a few weeks and will be halted permanently unless the city council is convinced to keep the Island Express after looking at more data.

Emerald Keepers is requesting a month-to-month contract extension from the city to allow the new city council and mayor time to take office and evaluate cost-saving measures on a trial basis before making a final decision on the program’s long-term future.

During the trial period, the average per passenger cost has been $9.50. The service to the Cays has been the most expensive aspect of the Island Express. To offset costs, a nominal rider fee and additional grants, as well as public-private partnerships are options worth exploring to support this important service to our city. Other Circuit markets have even implemented zone-based fares.

“I would like to see a task force put together comprised of Cays riders, Circuit, the City and Emerald Keepers to determine a more effective solution for the Cays,” said Amy Steward, president and founder of Emerald Keepers.

With the upcoming holidays, our businesses would benefit from the Island Express to transport shoppers and diners, for a safer, more environmentally friendly holiday season in Coronado.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Email your Mayor and Council Members.

And if you haven’t already, take the Emerald Keepers survey at Emeraldkeepers.org.

