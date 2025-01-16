Kelly Purvis Seeks Appointment to Fill City Council Seat

Submitted by Kelly G. Purvis

Dear Coronado Friends, Neighbors, and Residents,

On Tuesday, January 21, the City Council will consider appointing a citizen volunteer to fill the vacancy on the City Council. This vacancy was created in November when John Duncan was elected as our new Mayor. I believe this is a fiscally responsible decision for a term of less than two years. This approach avoids the financial burden of a costly special election, allowing taxpayer dollars to support other important community needs. In addition, by appointing someone next week, the Council can ensure the vacancy is filled promptly, maintaining effective governance without interruption.

A heartfelt thank you to the nine other citizens who submitted letters of interest. Coronado has a proud tradition of citizen volunteerism, and having worked with many volunteers over the years, I am continually impressed by the depth and breadth of talent in our community. The letters of interests and resumes of all the candidates, including mine, are posted on the City’s website and will be included in the City Council agenda available for review tomorrow online, at City Hall or at the Coronado Public Library.

Since 2014, I have had the privilege of serving as Coronado’s first Contract Arts Administrator and in 2018 I was hired as a Senior Management Analyst continuing work in the City Manager’s office. It has been an honor working for the City of Coronado and serving the community. However, I had already planned my retirement for early this year and I am ready and available to step into this new role immediately. As I look to the future, I’ve reflected on how I can continue to give back to the community I love. This vacant City Council seat offers an opportunity to continue public service but once again as a volunteer—dedicated to preserving Coronado’s vibrant and cherished character.

With nearly 11 years of experience in the City Manager’s Office I have worked for three City Managers and regularly have attended and participated in Council Meetings. I have a thorough understanding of Coronado’s municipal operations. I know our city staff, departments, programs, projects, challenges, and successes—and, like so many of you, I take immense pride in calling Coronado home.

My roots in this community run deep. My husband and I moved to town in 1987 and sensitively restored our 1912 Craftsman Bungalow near Spreckels Park, where we raised our three children, all proud graduates of Coronado schools. Over the years, I’ve had the honor of working closely with many of you to support our schools and youth, celebrate our arts and culture, preserve our history, and navigate challenges together. During my role as Community Liaison during the pandemic, I witnessed firsthand the resilience and strength of our city.

I am committed to preserving Coronado’s unique charm while addressing the many diverse challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I’m a team player and hard worker. No job or issue is too daunting if we work together. I would be honored to represent you and collaborate with the other members of our City Council on decisions that shape our city’s future. Together, we can safeguard what makes Coronado special and build a strong foundation for generations to come.

I encourage you to engage in this process and share your thoughts with the Council as they make this important decision.

With gratitude,

Kelly G. Purvis

Coronado Citizen

619-341-0137 | [email protected]





