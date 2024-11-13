Congratulations to Winners, and Thank You for Support

Submitted by Mike Donovan

I want to congratulate John Duncan on winning the race for Coronado Mayor. While the numbers are not yet finalized, it appears he will prevail. Congratulations as well to our new City Councilmembers and School Board Trustees. And lastly, thanks to everyone who ran for elected office. Campaigning for office is a major commitment and takes a lot of time and effort.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a Coronado Councilmember these past eight years and I really appreciate all the support and encouragement I have received from our community. I will end my “political career” next month but will always remember the great experience representing the residents of Coronado.

Thank you,

Mike Donovan





