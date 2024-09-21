Saturday, September 21, 2024
Crime

Neo-Nazis in Coronado? CPD Investigates Antisemitic Flyers Placed on Vehicles Near Coronado Schools

4 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Coronado Middle School. File photo

On Wednesday morning, Coronado residents were shocked to find antisemitic flyers tucked on the windshields of vehicles parked by the Coronado Middle School and Village Elementary School. According to the Coronado Police Department, a few dozen flyers were found on cars along Seventh and Eighth Streets near G Avenue, with residents reporting incidents as far away as Fourth Street.

The flyers said the authors were “fighting for the future of white Americans.” The flyers were headlined with the title, “California’s Jewish Mafia,” and claimed that the Jewish population has “hijacked our nation’s key institutions for profit,” and referenced the “traitorous, Zionist-occupied government.”

Local residents reacted with shock and anger.

“I was just shaking,” said a Coronado Jewish woman, who did not want to share her name.  “And the fact that they were all outside the middle school…that kind of undid me.”

According to social media posts, at least two people were captured on camera after 10pm placing the flyers under windshield wipers, one wearing a jacket with some sort of badge or insignia, and another in a dark colored hoodie.

The flyers are labeled with the name, “Clockwork Crew,” which is described as a “fitness-focused, neo-Nazi group” based in Southern California, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).  The flyers are also marked by the group’s insignia.

“As a Coronado resident, and a mom who is Jewish, having to explain this to my kid, this just sucks,” said the woman, whose son attends CMS. “I mean, a minority group was attacked right near our middle school grounds.”

Coronado Middle School
Coronado Middle School’s front entrance on F Avenue. Flyers were found on cars near the school.

Carl Luna, a Coronado resident living nearby, called the acts “malevolent” and said that the culprits were trying to attract attention to their “twisted agenda.”

“My first reaction was, really?” said Luna. “People have nothing better to do with their lives than commit such heinous random acts of hate?”

The flyers specifically mentioned California State Bill AB 3024, which would crack down on this type of behavior, called “hate littering” by lawmakers. The bill—which is currently at Gavin Newsom’s desk, awaiting signature—would criminalize the distribution of flyers, posters, or symbols with hateful messaging targeting protected communities.

The flyer calls the bill “unconstitutional” and says it is designed to stop such groups from exposing residents to “uncomfortable truths” about the Jewish population.

The distribution of antisemitic flyers is not an isolated incident; hateful flyers targeting Jewish community members were distributed in at least eight separate incidents in San Diego in 2023, according to the creators of the bill.

“These are not just pieces of paper with words,” said Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) in the press release promoting the proposed legislation. “These are deliberate, targeted attacks that are intended to harass and intimidate victims, dehumanizing them based on their religion, gender or sexual orientation, or other characteristic. They are being left on our windshields, in our driveways, and on our front doors. They have no place in our communities.”

According to the ADL, the U.S. Jewish community last year experienced an unprecedented increase in antisemitic incidents, far exceeding any other annual tally in the past 45 years. In 2023, there were more than 8,500 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism across the country. This represents a 140% increase from 2022, and the highest level recorded since ADL started tracking this data in 1979.

Jewish community members are also disproportionately affected by hate crimes in the U.S. According to the F.B.I., Jews make up only about 2.4% of the U.S. public, yet they account for about 60% of all religious-based hate crimes.

Coronado community members are calling for solidarity in the wake of the act of hate littering. The Jewish woman who didn’t want to be identified said that extremism on either side is “toxic” and “dangerous.”

“I think it’s really important that the community know that this is happening and we really have to stop being antagonistic with each other,” said the woman. “We really need to come together, no matter what our political views, and find some common ground … it’s time to stand up against the extremism.”

Luna called on faith and community group leaders to go out of their way to make statements on behalf of their groups condemning these actions.

“A nice, ‘We the undersigned stand in solidarity and support of of our Coronado Jewish community’ proclamation of some sort, signed by all of our community and elected leaders would be a nice step forward,” said Luna.

Local resident Kirby Barnum who makes yard signs promoting inclusivity and acceptance says she was “extremely upset” to hear about the flyers. She hopes that now, more than ever, community members will come together in unity.

A Coronado Police Vehicle parked on F Avenue near the Coronado Middle School in Oct. 2023. File photo.

“Coronado should have no place for hate or racism of any kind, and the horrible vitriol in the flyers,” said Barnum. “Hate has no place in our world.”

The Coronado Police say they are aware of the incident, and the matter is under review by their investigations team. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 619-522-7350.



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Robbery, Gang Participation

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Drivers, Zero Licenses

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Suspicious Vehicles, DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

Education

CUSD Update: District Boosts Enrollment with Interdistrict Transfers, Talks School Safety and Cell Phones

Community News

Dozens of Community Members Rally to Save the Trees, Again

Education

CUSD School Board Candidate Fitzhugh Lee Talks Books and Budget

Education

Shawnee Barton Merriman – Mom of Four, Educator and Poker Champion Goes “All In” for a Seat on CUSD School Board

Education

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as School Board Trustee

More Local News

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Education

Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

Dining

Coronado Will Consider Purchasing an Electric Fire Engine

City of Coronado

City Council Approves Increases to Recreation Fees

City of Coronado

Naval Base Coronado to Get New Navy Exchange and NGIS Lodging Facility

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Girls Volleyball: Dominant Display Delights Droves