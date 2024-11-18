Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI, Elder Abuse

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.

Arrests:

Domestic battery

Nov. 9: A 60-year-old woman was arrested just after midnight on misdemeanor charges.

Outstanding felony warrant

Nov. 14: A 47-year-old man was arrested and referred to another law enforcement agency regarding an outstanding warrant on a felony charge.

DUI

Nov. 15: A 70-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Incidents Reported:

November 9



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Welfare check

Hit and run, no injuries

Petit theft report

Domestic violence

November 10



Noise disturbance

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Petit theft report

Reckless driving

Petit theft

November 11

Noise disturbance

Petit theft

Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance

November 12



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)

Elder abuse report (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

November 13



Welfare check

Vandalism report

Traffic accident, minor injury

November 14



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injury (4 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance

Vandalism report

November 15

Suspicious vehicle

Grand theft report

Traffic accident report, no injuries

Welfare check

Driving under the influence

Suspicious vehicle





