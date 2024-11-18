Monday, November 18, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI, Elder Abuse

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.

Arrests:

Domestic battery
Nov. 9: A 60-year-old woman was arrested just after midnight on misdemeanor charges.

Outstanding felony warrant
Nov. 14: A 47-year-old man was arrested and referred to another law enforcement agency regarding an outstanding warrant on a felony charge.

DUI
Nov. 15: A 70-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Incidents Reported:

November 9

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Petit theft report
  • Domestic violence

November 10

  • Noise disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Petit theft

November 11

  • Noise disturbance
  • Petit theft
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance

November 12

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Elder abuse report (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving

November 13

  • Welfare check
  • Vandalism report
  • Traffic accident, minor injury

November 14

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injury (4 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance
  • Vandalism report

November 15

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Grand theft report
  • Traffic accident report, no injuries
  • Welfare check
  • Driving under the influence
  • Suspicious vehicle



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Public Intoxication Arrests, Possession of Benzodiazepines

Crime

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Suspicious Vehicles

Crime

Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Extortion Report, Critical Motorcycle Crash

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Extortion Report, Critical Motorcycle Crash

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI While on Probation for DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Robbery, Gang Participation

More Local News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

News

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

Sports

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

People

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Welcomes Prospective New Students and...