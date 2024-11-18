Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI, Elder Abuse

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.
Arrests:
Domestic battery
Nov. 9: A 60-year-old woman was arrested just after midnight on misdemeanor charges.
Outstanding felony warrant
Nov. 14: A 47-year-old man was arrested and referred to another law enforcement agency regarding an outstanding warrant on a felony charge.
DUI
Nov. 15: A 70-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Incidents Reported:
November 9
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Petit theft report
- Domestic violence
November 10
- Noise disturbance
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving
- Petit theft
November 11
- Noise disturbance
- Petit theft
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance
November 12
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Elder abuse report (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
November 13
- Welfare check
- Vandalism report
- Traffic accident, minor injury
November 14
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injury (4 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance
- Vandalism report
November 15
- Suspicious vehicle
- Grand theft report
- Traffic accident report, no injuries
- Welfare check
- Driving under the influence
- Suspicious vehicle