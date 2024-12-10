Coronado Public Library Winter Read Challenge – Dec. 21-Jan. 31

There’s gnome better thing to do than read! Join the gnomes and snag a new book from the library to read this winter. Take part in the Coronado Library’s Winter Read Challenge and log your reading for a chance to earn prizes! The Challenge starts on December 21 and runs through January 31, 2025.

Kids ages 0-10 earn a gnome rubber duck and a backpack by reporting five books. Kids can report up to 10 books to earn a fidget toy and a free hamburger (or cheeseburger or grilled cheese) from In-n-Out. Books read to a child or that they read to a sibling or friend count too.

Teens in sixth to 12th grade can earn an entry into a gift card raffle by reporting two books they read. Teens can report up to four books for two entries into the raffle and two free subs.

Adults earn an entry into the gift card raffle by reporting a book you’ve read. Adults can report up to two books for two entries into the raffle. Anything you read counts as a book – books, graphic novels, audiobooks, ebooks, and more.

Raffles will be drawn on February 1. Register and log reading at coronado.beanstack.org. There’s gnome place like the library for reading fun. Make this winter your most magical reading season yet!





