Animation Celebration: Short Film Festival – July 17 & 20

Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

 

Coronado Public Library’s First Annual ANIMATION CELEBRATION, dedicated to showcasing an eclectic spectrum of styles and techniques in this vibrant and imaginative art form. This celebration will take place in two parts. The first will take place Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. The second, all-ages focused celebration will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. and feature shorts to entertain the young and old.

Highlights of the festival include:

  • Closed Mondays (1974), Will Vinton’s groundbreaking, Oscar-winning claymation;
  • Paradise (Paradis) (1984), a surreal fable utilizing multiple exposures, cell animation and pinholes;
  • Quasi at the Quackadero (1975), a psychedelic trip to an amusement park traversing time, dreams and memories; and
  • Betty Boop in Snow White (1933), the Boop-oop-adoop girl stars in this wacky take featuring the rotoscoping of Cab Calloway.

Other titles include: Hunger (1974); The Wizard of Speed and Time (1979)Is it Always Right to be Right (1970); Logorama (2016); Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase (1992).

This event will supersede Film Forum for this week only.

 



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

Community News

