Carley Fortune in Conversation with Hannah Brown – June 17

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library, in partnership with Warwick’s Bookstore, present Carley Fortune in conversation with Hannah Brown on June 17 at 6 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

This event is a fund-raiser for the Friends of the Coronado Public Library and a paid ticket is required to enter. Ticket options are:

$10 entry only

$19.00 for admission for one person and one copy of This Summer Will Be Different

Check-in starts/doors open at 6:15 pm. Please print out your tickets or have the QR code available on your phone.

Seating is first-come, first served.

“With Book” ticketholders will receive a paperback copy of This Summer Will Be Different at check-in.

Additional books will be available for purchase at this event.

The Performing Arts Center is directly behind the Coronado Public Library. You can view a parking map HERE. The two lots marked “school parking lots (for select events only)” will be available.

Purchase tickets online HERE.

Carley Fortune is the #1 New York Times and #1 Globe and Mail bestselling author of Meet Me at the Lake and Every Summer After. Her books have sold more than one-million copies worldwide. Fortune is an award-winning journalist and worked as an editor at some of Canada’s top publications, including The Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, Toronto Life, and the much-beloved, now-defunct weekly paper, The Grid. She was most recently the Executive Editor of Refinery29 Canada. Carley holds a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University. Carley spent her young life in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, and in Barry’s Bay, a tiny lakeside town in rural Ontario and the setting for Every Summer After. She lives in Toronto with her husband and two sons, and is currently working on her fourth book.

About This Summer Will Be Different:

Lucy is the tourist vacationing at a beach house on Prince Edward Island. Felix is the local who shows her a very good time. The only problem: Lucy doesn’t know he’s her best friend’s younger brother. Lucy and Felix’s chemistry is unreal, but the list of reasons why they need to stay away from each other is long, and they vow to never repeat that electric night.

It’s easier said than done.

Each year, Lucy escapes to PEI for a big breath of coastal air, fresh oysters and crisp vinho verde with her best friend, Bridget. Every visit begins with a long walk on the beach, beneath soaring red cliffs and a golden sun. And every visit, Lucy promises herself she won’t wind up in Felix’s bed. Again.

If Lucy can’t help being drawn to Felix, at least she’s always kept her heart out of it.

When Bridget suddenly flees Toronto a week before her wedding, Lucy drops everything to follow her to the island. Her mission is to help Bridget through her crisis and resist the one man she’s never been able to. But Felix’s sparkling eyes and flirty quips have been replaced with something new, and Lucy’s beginning to wonder just how safe her heart truly is.

Hannah Brown is a television personality, lifestyle expert, podcast host and New York Times bestselling author of God Bless This Mess. After winning Miss Alabama USA in 2018, she went on to star on season 15 of ABC’s hit reality series The Bachelorette, win season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, and compete on FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, where she ended up being one of two women who completed the course and outlasted the other 16 contestants, most of whom were professional athletes. Brown’s authenticity and charismatic personality have captivated her millions of followers, and she continues to inspire and empower others by instilling beauty goes beyond just what’s on the surface, advocating for mental health awareness, and emphasizing the importance of self-love. Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Brown currently resides in Nashville.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL), founded in 1970, is a public benefit non-profit organization whose primary mission is to support the Coronado Public Library. The Library has two sources of funds to maintain this fabulous community resource. Tax dollars, through the City of Coronado yearly budget, pays for all essential services needed to run the Library, such as salaries, the building and grounds upkeep and maintaining its collection of books, DVDs, takeaways and other printed materials. But just as important to any Library are its programs, for its children, teens and adults. And that is where the Friends of the Coronado Public Library comes in. FOL provides ALL of the economic resources for what the City would consider “non-essential” resources, i.e. ALL the programs and ALL the extra items (art exhibits, etc.) which make our Library so special.





