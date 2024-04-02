An Evening with Local Author Laura McNeal – Apr. 23

Join local author Laura McNeal, author of the 2019 Coronado Community READ, The Practice House, as she discusses her new book The Swan’s Nest. McNeal will be at the Coronado Public Library on April 23, 2024 at 7 pm in the Winn Room. This event is free and open to the public. The novel brings to life the unlikely love affair between two great 19th-century poets, Robert Browning and Elizabeth Barrett. The Historical Novel Review calls it a “fitting tribute to the power of love and poetry” and Guernica says, “It’s hard to imagine history more irresistibly told.”

Books will be available to purchase courtesy of Bay Books Coronado. The author will sign books following the event.

About the Book

On a bleak January day in 1845, a poet who had been confined to her room for four years by recurrent illness received a letter from a writer she secretly idolized but had never seen. “I love your verses with all my heart, dear Miss Barrett,” Robert Browning wrote, “and I love you too.”

Elizabeth Barrett was ecstatic. She was famous for her poetry but completely cut off from the kind of international travel that Browning used to fuel his obscure, unsuccessful, innovative poems, one of which was written from a murderer’s point of view. They began an affectionate correspondence, but Elizabeth kept delaying a visit. What would happen when he saw her in person? What was Robert really like? Could she persuade her father and brothers that he was honorable, even though she had never met his family? And what would happen if she gave in to Robert’s wild proposal that they go to Italy and see if the sun could cure her?

McNeal brilliantly tells the story of how Robert and Elizabeth fell in love with each other’s words and shocked her conservative, close-knit family and the literary world. Sensitively and lyrically written, as rich as the lovers’ own poetry, The Swan’s Nest will sweep up readers in the triumphant story of two people forced to choose between a safe, stable life and the love they felt for each other.

About the Author

Laura McNeal is the author of three other novels, including Dark Water, which was a finalist for the National Book Award in Young People’s Literature. With her husband, Tom McNeal, she has collaborated on four novels, a picture book, two sons, and the restoration of a historic house.





