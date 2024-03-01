Chris Bohjalian: In-Person Luncheon with the Author at the Library – Mar. 18

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library will host Chris Bohjalian for an intimate luncheon with the author on Monday, March 18 at 12 pm at the Coronado Public Library, as well as a signing of his new book, The Princess of Las Vegas.

The $40 ticket includes lunch and a hardcover copy of the book. Proceeds support free programs at the library such as lectures, workshops, classes, concerts and children’s programs. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session and a chance to have the author sign books. This event is in partnership with Warwick’s Bookstore. To purchase tickets and reserve your seats, please at cplevents.org. Don’t delay – seating is limited!

Chris Bohjalian is the critically acclaimed #1 New York Times bestselling author of 24 books. His work has been translated into 35 languages and is the source material for three movies and an Emmy-nominated TV series.

About The Princess of Las Vegas:

Crissy Dowling has created a world that suits her perfectly. She passes her days by the pool in a private cabana, she splurges on ice cream but never gains an ounce, and each evening she transforms into a Princess, performing her musical cabaret inspired by the life of the late Diana Spencer. Some might find her strange or even delusional, an American speaking with a British accent, hair feathered into a style thirty years old, living and working in a casino that has become a dated trash heap. On top of that, Crissy’s daily diet of Adderall and Valium leaves her more than a little tipsy, her Senator boyfriend has gone back to his wife, and her entire career rests on resembling a dead woman. And yet, fans see her for the gifted chameleon she is, showering her with gifts, letters, and standing ovations night after night. But when Crissy’s sister, Betsy, arrives in town with a new boyfriend and a teenage daughter, and when Richie Morley, the owner of the Buckingham Palace Casino, is savagely murdered, Crissy’s carefully constructed kingdom comes crashing down all around her. A riveting tale of identity, obsession, fintech, and high-tech mobsters, The Princess of Las Vegas is an addictive, wildly original thriller from one of our most extraordinary storytellers.





