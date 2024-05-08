Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Open Youth Chess Tournament – May 25

Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

The Youth Chess Tournament is back! Now in its sixth year, the Annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament welcomes young chess enthusiasts from the ages of 8 to 18 to showcase their skills and passion for chess. It will be taking place on Saturday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coronado Public Library.

Registration is required, and available to the first 50 players. Please visit cplevents.org for information.

The schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. – check-in
10 – Welcome/Introductions
10:30-Noon – Matches (English style)
Noon-12:30 – Lunch (provided)
12:30-2 – Matches
2:15 – Awards and announcements
2:30 – Wrap-up

The tournament is co-sponsored by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Global Neighborhood Project (GNP).

 

 



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

