Open Youth Chess Tournament – May 25

The Youth Chess Tournament is back! Now in its sixth year, the Annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament welcomes young chess enthusiasts from the ages of 8 to 18 to showcase their skills and passion for chess. It will be taking place on Saturday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coronado Public Library.
Registration is required, and available to the first 50 players. Please visit cplevents.org for information.
The schedule is as follows:
9:30 a.m. – check-in
10 – Welcome/Introductions
10:30-Noon – Matches (English style)
Noon-12:30 – Lunch (provided)
12:30-2 – Matches
2:15 – Awards and announcements
2:30 – Wrap-up
The tournament is co-sponsored by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Global Neighborhood Project (GNP).