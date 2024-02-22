Thursday, February 22, 2024
Fix-It Clinic – Mar. 9

Coronado Public Library
Have something in need of repair? Bring it to the Fix-It Clinic on Mar. 9 at the Coronado Public Library! Volunteers will not only try to fix your item, but they will teach you how to do it as well! Save money and the planet by fixing your broken bicycle/toy/appliance instead of replacing it.

There will also be a plant swap AND a clothing swap for more sustainable shopping options. Bring a plant or piece of clothing to make a trade with a member of the community.

In partnership with Emerald Keepers, City of Coronado and San Diego Fix-It Clinic.

