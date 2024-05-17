Friday, May 17, 2024
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” a Look into Power Dynamics, Morality, Secrecy, and Contempt

1 min.
The tenth film in the iconic “Planet of the Apes” franchise, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (2024) is riveting in action but lacking in post-apocalyptic plot innovation.

With a $131 million opening weekend, it’s no surprise that “Planet of the Apes” franchise fans will be excited for its fourth modern installment, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” A cinematic feat with sweeping panoramas and stunningly-realistic Performance Capture apes, “Kingdom” is certainly a transportive science-fiction romp.

The film is set 300 years after “War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017), which detailed the Human-Ape War. This was led by the revered and heroic Caesar, whose rules for enduring peace are now being perverted by a tyrannical Proximus Caesar. In the midst of this new world perches Noa, a peaceful (or perhaps just contented) member of a chimpanzee clan who raises eagles as hunters.

For all he’s been taught, humans — or “Echoes,” as they call them — have been reduced to the shadows; but after an Echo infiltration, his clan becomes targeted by interspecies enemies who unveil new truths. Along Noa’s journey to rescue his kin, he meets the hermit Raka, a wise member of the Order of Caesar who inspires him to lead a rebellion; and Mae, a “rarer” human who retains an ability to speak and think intellectually. Seemingly linked by no commonalities, the unlikely trio undertake a harrowing journey that could redefine the future for apes and humans alike.

While it may not be the most thought-provoking film you see this year, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is still a zestful look into power dynamics, morality, secrecy, and contempt. It’s a fun, semi-complicated watch that will leave you wondering where you would stand in the face of (or the fight towards) world domination.

Movie Times: Click Here

Genre: Sci-fi | Action

Director: Wes Ball

Actors: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy & Owen Teague

Run Time: 145 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for Intense Sci-Fi Violence & Action



Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

