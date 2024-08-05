Monday, August 5, 2024
Movie Reviews

“Deadpool & Wolverine” Nonstop Humor and Action from Start to Finish

3 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond

Get ready to be entertained! Deadpool & Wolverine is an action-packed superhero movie filled with dark humor, slapstick comedy, and one-liners from start to finish. Ryan Reynolds’ crude, witty, and oftentimes snarky jokes mixed with Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of a tortured and angry soul create a perfect bromance and odd-couple adventure between two Marvel Comics characters, Deadpool and Wolverine. Their chemistry is so good despite the overused storyline and might have resuscitated the oversaturated Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Deadpool & Wolverine is a summer blockbuster film which has broken the record for the best-ever opening for an R-rated movie with over $200 million in the US and Canadian sales. It currently has amassed over $824 million in ticket sales after its two weekends of release.

Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), has been wanting to be part of the Avengers Team. He secures an interview at Tony Stark’s office but gets rejected. Later we find out that he also once tried to be part of X-Men and got the same result. His dream of being part of a team to find more meaning in his life by saving the world is shattered. Dejected, he gives up trying to be a major superhero, retires his Deadpool costume to his locker, and works as a car salesman with his friend Peter to make ends meet.

Wade is seemingly resigned to leading an ordinary life until a team from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) shows up at his apartment during. He is taken into custody where he meets an agent named Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) who tells him that Wade’s world is set to be destroyed. Paradox explains the multiverse to Wade and adds that for a world to continue existing, there must be an anchor being. In Wade’s world it was the Wolverine who died in Logan. Refusing the offer to join the TVA and accept the fate of his world, Deadpool tricks Paradox and steals a timeline-jumping device. He then goes on a mission to find an alternate Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). He travels through countless timelines in the multiverse and encounters different variations of Wolverine. Finally, Deadpool finds one that he can handle, the worst Wolverine who failed his own world miserably. He convinces Wolverine to join his quest to save Wade’s world. Wade returns to the TVA with Wolverine. However, Paradox tells Wade that the anchor being cannot be replaced. Wade begins to suspect that something was amiss, Paradox transmits him and Wolverine to a place called the Void. There the duo meet characters long forgotten and a sinister villain named Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) as they try to escape the void and return to TVA.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a highly marketed film with $200 million budget. Its target audience are those who are already major followers of the first two Deadpool movies and the Marvel and X-Men series. There are countless insider jokes that only devotees will understand. While I’m not a major Deadpool fan, I am a Marvel and X-Men enthusiast. I’ve watched all the movies. My family has a tradition of watching all newly released Marvel movies with Chris Hemsworth in them in an I-Max theater in 3-D when we can. So I got most of the anecdotes that referred to other MCU/X-Men films. Deadpool & Wolverine is truly entertaining. Go watch it. But leave your children at home – it’s R-rated and rains with non-stop F-bombs, violence, blood, and gore. Much of what you might expect from a typical Deadpool movie.

Movie Times: Click here

Run Time: 2 hr 7 min

Genre: Action/Comedy

Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corbin, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Matthew Macfadyen

Director: Shawn Levy



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Fly Me To The Moon” – A Fun-Filled Take on the Space Race

Movie Reviews

“Thelma” & The Best Revenge Plot in Ages

Movie Reviews

“Ezra”: The Flawed Yet Perfect Heart of a Father

Movie Reviews

“Summer Camp” – Stellar Cast that Doesn’t Deliver

Movie Reviews

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” a Look into Power Dynamics, Morality, Secrecy, and Contempt

Movie Reviews

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare”: The Real-Life “Prequel” to James Bond

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay

Sports

Impact Activities Hits the Three Year Mark at the Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Varsity Coach Helps Train Coronado Little League Managers

Dining

Raising Cane’s Newest Location Now Open in Imperial Beach

Community News

Experience the Magic and Tradition of Venice in the Cays with The Gondola Company

Stage

“Xanadu” Skates into the Coronado Playhouse in Full ’80s Fashion

More Local News

Experience is Key, Says City Council Candidate Mark Warner

City of Coronado

County Awards $102,500 in Grants to Coronado Nonprofits

News

Eating It Up: Coronadan Mackenzie White Tapped as Sport Dietitian for Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics

People

Wendy Lewis Selected As Coronado High School Assistant Principal

Education

Huge Upswing for CHS Grad Seggerman: Sights on U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony