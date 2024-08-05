“Deadpool & Wolverine” Nonstop Humor and Action from Start to Finish

Get ready to be entertained! Deadpool & Wolverine is an action-packed superhero movie filled with dark humor, slapstick comedy, and one-liners from start to finish. Ryan Reynolds’ crude, witty, and oftentimes snarky jokes mixed with Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of a tortured and angry soul create a perfect bromance and odd-couple adventure between two Marvel Comics characters, Deadpool and Wolverine. Their chemistry is so good despite the overused storyline and might have resuscitated the oversaturated Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Deadpool & Wolverine is a summer blockbuster film which has broken the record for the best-ever opening for an R-rated movie with over $200 million in the US and Canadian sales. It currently has amassed over $824 million in ticket sales after its two weekends of release.



Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), has been wanting to be part of the Avengers Team. He secures an interview at Tony Stark’s office but gets rejected. Later we find out that he also once tried to be part of X-Men and got the same result. His dream of being part of a team to find more meaning in his life by saving the world is shattered. Dejected, he gives up trying to be a major superhero, retires his Deadpool costume to his locker, and works as a car salesman with his friend Peter to make ends meet.



Wade is seemingly resigned to leading an ordinary life until a team from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) shows up at his apartment during. He is taken into custody where he meets an agent named Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) who tells him that Wade’s world is set to be destroyed. Paradox explains the multiverse to Wade and adds that for a world to continue existing, there must be an anchor being. In Wade’s world it was the Wolverine who died in Logan. Refusing the offer to join the TVA and accept the fate of his world, Deadpool tricks Paradox and steals a timeline-jumping device. He then goes on a mission to find an alternate Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). He travels through countless timelines in the multiverse and encounters different variations of Wolverine. Finally, Deadpool finds one that he can handle, the worst Wolverine who failed his own world miserably. He convinces Wolverine to join his quest to save Wade’s world. Wade returns to the TVA with Wolverine. However, Paradox tells Wade that the anchor being cannot be replaced. Wade begins to suspect that something was amiss, Paradox transmits him and Wolverine to a place called the Void. There the duo meet characters long forgotten and a sinister villain named Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) as they try to escape the void and return to TVA.



Deadpool & Wolverine is a highly marketed film with $200 million budget. Its target audience are those who are already major followers of the first two Deadpool movies and the Marvel and X-Men series. There are countless insider jokes that only devotees will understand. While I’m not a major Deadpool fan, I am a Marvel and X-Men enthusiast. I’ve watched all the movies. My family has a tradition of watching all newly released Marvel movies with Chris Hemsworth in them in an I-Max theater in 3-D when we can. So I got most of the anecdotes that referred to other MCU/X-Men films. Deadpool & Wolverine is truly entertaining. Go watch it. But leave your children at home – it’s R-rated and rains with non-stop F-bombs, violence, blood, and gore. Much of what you might expect from a typical Deadpool movie.

Movie Times: Click here

Run Time: 2 hr 7 min

Genre: Action/Comedy

Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corbin, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Matthew Macfadyen

Director: Shawn Levy





