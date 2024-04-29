2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay

The 12th annual Lt.JG Kyle McArthur (aka KMAC) Regatta was held this weekend at Glorietta Bay on April 27-28. The event was hosted by the KMAC Foundation with the help of the Coronado Yacht Club. The KMAC foundation provides ‘therapeutic, recreational, Corinthian (amateur) racing, and other sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their dignity, well-being, and independence.’ Competing sailors are given modified boats to race around the bay.

“They [the sailboats] are specifically designed for adaptive sailors. With their heavy keels, they are nearly impossible to capsize,” explained Barbara Sosnowski, one of the volunteer race officials.

The KMAC Regatta was founded by Jamie McArthur in honor of his late son, who was involved in a tragic and fatal automobile accident in 2013 at the age of 25. Kyle was an avid sailor. He attended the local Coronado schools and graduated from the US Naval Academy. In 2015, the first Challenged Sailors San Diego Kyle C. McArthur Memorial Regatta was held and hosted by the Coronado Yacht Club. The event was such a success that it has become an annual event ever since.

The regatta begins with volunteer training and racing clinics, followed by two days of racing, and ends with post-race celebrations.

This past weekend, 20 boats participated in three categories: Hansas, Martins, and Capris. They raced around the bay for a chance to win trophies and bragging rights. The Hansas, the smallest and most colorful of the boats, started the race, followed by the Martins, and finally the Capris. It was a glorious sunny and windy day, perfect for racing. Some of the participants will compete again next week in the Hansa Class Americas Championships held next week from April 29 to May 4, also at Glorietta Bay.

I was fortunate to watch from a dinghy with Barbara and Ron Sosnowski. As the boats passed near us, they announced the sailors. One sailor was deaf and he had a companion sailor helping guide him when needed. Those competing in the Capris were all wounded warriors, some of whom use a wheelchair.

As I watched them race around the bay, with brilliantly colored sails and hulls, I marveled at how they navigated their boats around each other, Stand Up Paddleboards, kayaks, and even the massive Hornblower tour boat. The racers blessed us all with a glorious sight and to the winners, Congratulations!

The foundation is always looking for volunteers or donations. For more information on how to make a difference, visit kmacfoundation.com.





