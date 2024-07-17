Fifth of July Cleanup and Emerald Keepers of the Month

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
The morning after the biggest day in Coronado was heralded with a soft orange sunrise. Twenty-one volunteers gathered at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course to join Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Fourth of July committee to remove the debris from the fireworks.

5th of July Emerald Keepers clean-up

With buckets and pickers in hand, volunteers headed toward Stingray Point. The debris field became obvious within the first two minutes — easily the size of 4 or 5 football fields. The fireworks company, Fireworks America, had removed the big chunks the night before following the show leaving behind pieces of debris between 1 to 12 inches. In addition to the dense smooth cardboard, plastic firing caps, wires, and string were scattered across the grass, sand traps, beach, and in the tidal zone. Heavy buckets of fireworks debris were dumped into a larger trashcan to be weighed in compliance with reporting requirements.

Doug Clarke from Coronado Fourth of July committee explained, “I’m working on the Post Event Report for the California Integrated Water Quality System (CIWQS). The CIWQS is a computer system used by the state and Regional Water Quality Control Boards to track information about places of environmental interest.”

The team collected well over 100 pounds of fireworks debris and another 50+ pounds of general trash. Trash left on Stingray Point (estimated to weigh over 70 pounds) was collected, bagged and set by the trash cans.

The clean-up group, ranging in age from 6 to 76, spread out and worked for two hours cleaning the golf course and Stingray Point. There was something serene about the workers silhouetted in the glow of the golden sunrise. Long shadows of the workers graced the course while rafted boats were reflected like silent sentries in the glass-like waters of Glorietta Bay. The uplifted spirits that only comes from showing up and helping one’s community permeated the early morning atmosphere.

In addition to thanking the wonderful volunteers, Emerald Keepers wishes to highlight Doug and Judy Clarke and their grandsons Jerry (age 10) and Iggy Kamas (age 7) who have cleaned up the firework debris the past four years. In addition to the Fifth of July cleanups, whenever the Clarkes take their grandsons to the beach they conduct a family beach cleanup. Because of their dedication to keeping Coronado clean, Doug, Judy, Jerry and Iggy have been named July Emerald Keepers of the Month. Congratulations and thank you to all who joined the early morning crew to keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.

 



