Tuesday, January 30, 2024
PeopleSports

CHS Varsity Coach Helps Train Coronado Little League Managers

2 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond

Batters up! Baseball season is upon us. Preparations are underway as Coronado Little League held its annual mandatory training clinic on Sunday, January 28, at Bradley Field. Over thirty team managers and umpires were in attendance.

The training session’s purpose was to help both new and seasoned team managers review how to teach fundamental skills through positive coaching methods and review concussion safety protocol. In addition to the clinic, Coronado Little League used Alive Scan to perform mobile fingerprinting for all the league’s volunteers.

Meghan Eastham, Safety Officer for Coronado Little League stated, “Any organizations that have direct contact with youths for 16 hours or more, must abide by the state’s AB506 Law that was passed in September 2021, and went into effect in January 2022. AB506 basically means all volunteers must complete a background check, child abuse and neglect reporting training. We have over 30 team managers and a total of 100 plus coaches and umpires that are all volunteer positions. We want to make sure everyone is compliant to all the league’s rules and state laws.”

Coach Morgan with Jake Nelson, Luke Machin, Patch Moore, and Andrew Hammond

During training, the team managers were divided into two groups based on their teams’ divisions from T-Ball, Minors AA, Minors AAA, Intermediate, and Juniors. What’s new this year at the clinic was the presence of the Coronado High School Baseball Varsity Head Coach Morgan Cummins, and four of his players. Coach Morgan spoke to the team managers who will be handling the older kids in little league. He talked about the skills he trains all the high school baseball teams that included the freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity. While he spoke, the four boys from the varsity team demonstrated the skills in front of the team managers.

“It’s good to be part of today’s clinic. It will help bridge the gap between the two programs. By the time they leave the Little League program, they will not be new to high school level baseball,” explained Coach Morgan.

As a parent of a boy who has played at nearly every level in Coronado, and helped manage a team along the way, I can attest to the great system that we have for ensuring the boys have fun and are prepared to compete. Athleticism isn’t always obvious, as I’ve seen boys struggle in Minors AA who are now receiving offers from colleges around the country. If you aren’t volunteering to coach, manage, score, or umpire, give it a try, you may help open doors to children that will someday play for Coronado High and it’s quite a lot of fun too!



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Topple Westview 8-4 in Senior Night Matchup

People

CHS Crochet Club Donates Handmade Hats to Generate Hope

Sports

Girls Basketball Defeats High Tech High Chula Vista

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen

Sports

Islander Girls Basketball Loses in Quarterly Contrasts

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Ties University City 2-2

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Race to Raise $90,000 at the 14th Annual Make-A-Wish Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes

Community News

Flamingos in the Cays – Much-loved Floyd has a Newfound Friend

Movie Reviews

“Barbie” – Where Barbies and Kens Come to Life in Greta Gerwig’s Newest Movie

Entertainment

Comic Con Returns to San Diego: Volunteering at the World’s Biggest Pop Culture Convention

People

Senior Assassin Winner, Alexis Uyesugi, Donates Her Earnings to PAWS

Movie Reviews

Tom Cruise Delivers Another Non-Stop Action-Packed Adventure in “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One”

More Local News

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Community News

Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

City of Coronado

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week’s Forecasted Rain

City of Coronado

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Community News

All Hands on Deck: Coronado Community Rallies to Support Schools Flooded in Storm

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Water Polo Topple Westview 8-4 in Senior Night Matchup