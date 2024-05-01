Don’t Miss the Coronado Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 11

Want to check out amazing art, sip delicious wines, entertain the kids with a free area of STEM and Art activities, grab a Mother’s Day gift, and meet California Tom Cruise all at the same spot? Then join the fun at the Coronado Art & Wine Festival, returning for the third year on Saturday, May 11 from 12 to 5pm. The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting the festival again at 10th & Orange Avenue in the heart of the village. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever!

After checking out the array of local and international artists, including booths showcasing art from all four public schools, CoSA and Christ Church Day School, head over to the Main Stage to catch the live acts, including student performances, local favorites and rockin’ bands playing all afternoon.

Back this year is the popular Kid Artopia, an interactive youth art area that’s packed with fun, free crafts to keep the kids entertained. Artopia will include hands-on projects from Safe Harbor Coronado to support May Mental Wellness Month.

“This event has grown but our community shines as we put our best foot forward to highlight what is at the heart of Coronado…our kids, our community, shopping and dining locally and supporting one another,” said Rena Clancy, Executive Director for the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

The festival is free to attend but also offers tickets to the 21+ crowd for the wine tasting areas. Tickets are available for the Wine Village, the Garage Buona Forchetta-hosted Bubbles VIP Lounge or the Gold VIP Lounge located in the Christ Church courtyard to sip on premium wines alongside chef-prepared tastings while meeting with the 2024 Featured Artists: Jerome LeBlanc, Stefanie Bales, Jean Pierre Marquez & Parker Heath.

When the festival is over, keep the fun going by heading down Orange Avenue and checking out all that the emerald city has to offer. It’s an event you won’t want to miss that promises to be fun for the entire family, all to raise funds for Fine and Performing Arts for our Coronado local schools.

There is a “locals” promo code for $25 off the Gold VIP ticket or $15 off the Bubbles lounge. Use code 92118 at checkout. Code expires May 9.

Grab your wine-tasting tickets now and get all the details at www.coronadoartandwinefestival.com.

“We want to encourage all of our families to come join the fun as we highlight the amazingly talented student artists we have at all four public schools,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “It’s a true Coronado community event…with a splash of wine on the side!”

Thanks to all the event sponsors: Discover Coronado, EDCO, California American Water, Coronado Community Foundation, Crown Island Insurance, The Salty Frog, Flagship Properties, Park Life Compass Real Estate, North Island Credit Union, Del Coronado Realty, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Graywolf Production Group, University Blanket & Flag Corporation, Mullins Orthodontics, Crown City Magazine, Nicolls Design + Build, and Loux Events.





