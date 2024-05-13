Lamb’s Players Theatre Announces Limited Return of “RESPECT”

Lamb’s Players Theatre announces the return of its production of “RESPECT” by Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington for nine shows only. After a 19 week run in 2023, it returns for two weeks, May 16-25.
The show features Angie Avila, Caitie Grady, Sydney Joyner, Natasha Reese, Tori Waner and Amber Wright. With the music of Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Janis Joplin, The Supremes & many many more!
Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat, 7pm
Wed, Sat & Sun Matinees, 2 pm
Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Tickets range from $28 to $82, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.
Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.
Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5 – 17), and Young Adults (18 – 34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.