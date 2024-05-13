Monday, May 13, 2024
Stage

Lamb’s Players Theatre Announces Limited Return of “RESPECT”

Less than 1 min.

Celebrating the Great Women Singers and Songwriters of the ‘60s

Lamb’s Players Theatre announces the return of its production of “RESPECT” by Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington for nine shows only. After a 19 week run in 2023, it returns for two weeks, May 16-25.

The show features Angie Avila, Caitie Grady, Sydney Joyner, Natasha Reese, Tori Waner and Amber Wright. With the music of Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Janis Joplin, The Supremes & many many more!

Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat, 7pm
Wed, Sat & Sun Matinees, 2 pm

Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $28 to $82, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5 – 17), and Young Adults (18 – 34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club. 

 

LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year season since opening its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 seasons there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest not-for-profit professional theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

