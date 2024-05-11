Don’t Miss the Silver Strand Elementary School Luau – May 17

The annual Silver Strand Elementary School Luau is a long-standing tradition and the school’s largest fundraising event. It is free and open to the community. Money is raised by food and merchandise sales, silent auction, and raffles.

Silent Auction – Raffles – Food – Games – Music – Bake Sale – Face Painting – and loads of FUN!

May 17, 2024 4:30 – 7:00 pm

Silver Strand Elementary School

1350 Leyte Road

To make a donation, visit SSESluau2024.givesmart.com or text: SSESluau2024 to 76278.

Bidding on the Silent Auction items starts Friday, May 17 at 4:30 pm and closes Sunday, May 19 at 8 pm.

All proceeds go back to Silver Strand Elementary

The PTO is raising money for its teachers and programs to enhance learning opportunities, including flexible classrooms and other classroom amenities to provide more innovative creative environments. This year’s goal is $20,000.





