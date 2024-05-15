Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Sports

San Diego Mojo Women’s Pro Volleyball Playoff Preview – Tune in Tonight

3 min.
Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb

There is a sports adage that goes something like this: It’s not how you start the season that matters. It’s how you finish.

The San Diego Mojo Women’s Professional Volleyball team may just be the poster child for that saying. The Mojo went 0-3 in its first three matches, won zero (yes, zero) of their first nine sets, and started the season 1-5. That team is the same one that finished its regular season by winning 10 of its final 14 matches, a 71% win clip. “We’re not done,” said Coach Tayeeba Haneef-Park. “We’ve been writing a story all year long about triumph and resilience.”

Vote for your favorite Mojo player here!

That team earned a third-place playoff seed and will begin its journey to try to become the first professional sports team in San Diego history to win a national championship. Tonight’s semifinal playoff game will be held in Omaha versus the Omaha Supernovas at 6:30 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

What is the outlook for tonight’s game?

Point One, Away Matches. The team has become a great away-match competitor, winning five of its final seven away matches. Haneef-Park and other players have commented that the team thrives from crowd energy, regardless of who the crowd is cheering to win. Count on the crowds to be loud this evening, especially because the match will be played in Omaha where the Supernovas play during the regular season. The Mojo went 2-2 versus the Supernovas. The first loss was February 3 when the team was still learning how to play together. The final two matches went five sets, and the Mojo won one of those.

Point Two, Blocking and Defense. Ali Bastianelli leads the league in blocks per set, and Bastianelli and Ronika Stone are fourth and sixth respectively in number of blocks on the season. The team’s blocking and defense are among the best in the league. Bastianelli also brings maturity to the game. “She helps us hold the huddle longer and make sure we stay calm in those tough moments,” said teammate Temi Thomas-Ailara. “She’s a really good on-the-court and off-the-court player.” Stone’s blocks and slides are known across the league. One unsung hero of the Mojo is Shara Venegas Medina who is tied for fourth in the league in digs. These players will be key to a Mojo victory this evening.

Point Three, Snubbed. None of the Mojo players were selected to the first-team league honors. Three players from the Atlanta Vibe, two from the Grand Rapids Rise, and two from the Omaha Supernovas were selected. All seven players come from the three teams that also made the playoffs. One of the best ways to respond to that lack of respect is to win.

Another reason that the team may not have received first-team honors is because it boasts a balanced attack that has helped the team cross the finish line in their matches. Rookie sensation Thomas-Ailara led the team in kills with 330, and nine players have kill percentages above 30%. The team recently made Willow Johnson available for matches. (Johnson’s father is former major league pitcher Randy Johnson). Johnson’s play earned her League Player-of-the-Week honors on April 30. Lindsey Vander Weide has been a consistently aggressive contributor and so earned the same honor on May 14.

Point Four, Setter. Great kills depend on great setting, and San Diego has two creative setters in Nootsara Tomkom and August Raske. Tomkom played almost all sets for the entire season. She was named the Pro Volleyball Federation Setter of the Year. Tomkom, a native of Bangkok, Thailand, has tallied 932 assists this season with an average of 10.59 per set, both the third-best marks in the league.

Ali Bastianelli and Temi Thomas-Ailara block an attack. Expect both to figure prominently in today’s playoff game versus the Supernovas. Photo credit: Micah Cunningham

Playoff Game

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network to watch the Mojo vs Supernovas. The winner plays May 18 in Omaha.



Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Sports

Six Islander Track and Field Athletes Advance to the CIF Sectional Meet

Sports

Father’s Day Beach Volleyball Tournament – June 16

People

CHS Track Phenom Lauren Gilhooly Thrives on Competition, Aims High at CIF (Updated)

Sports

Islander Boys Volleyball Advances to CIF Division 3 Finals

Sports

Coronado High School Sailing Team Finishes Season Strong

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Mojo Pro Volleyball: Apr 29 Free Tickets for Military, Team Defeats Supernovas in Five, Plays Monday Versus Valkyries (Updated)

Bridgeworthy

Mojo Victorious in Front of Record-Setting Crowd – San Diego Women’s Pro Volleyball (Updated)

Bridgeworthy

San Diego Mojo Dominant in Win Over Omaha Supernovas – Women’s Professional Volleyball

Sports

SD Mojo Pro Volleyball: Much to Love, Watch Party, Great Ticket Deals

Sports

CHS Grad Seggerman, Tennis Partner Trhac Win First-Ever ATP Match at Indian Wells (Updated)

Sports

Boulter Wins Her First WTA-500 Tourney, Crowned San Diego Open Champion

More Local News

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks

City of Coronado

Time to Win a Golf Cart: Flash Sale Today Only for CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing!

Community News

“What Memorial Day Means to Me”

Military

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Sports

Historic Homes Exceed Expectations on Mother’s Day

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks