SD Mojo Pro Volleyball: Much to Love, Watch Party, Great Ticket Deals

The San Diego Mojo Women’s Professional Volleyball Team is the 2-6 team that no one should want to play. After starting the season 0-3 without winning a set, the team finished a five-game home stand at 2-3 with significant improvement across the board.

Now one third of the way through their season, it’s time to take stock. The team’s dynamic and talented line-up is one to watch and rally behind.

Much To Love

Point One. The team is on an upward trajectory and hungry for more.

Consider that the total point differential in the first three matches was, in order of match date, -27, -18, and -19. The team lost every match badly, mustering 18 points or fewer in seven of the nine sets.

In contrast, the total point differential since then has been tight and positive two times at +4, -3, -9, +7, and -4. They have won two matches, and when they have lost, the sets have been much closer: in the last nineteen 25-point sets, the team has scored 20 points or more in all but one, and 25 or more in 10.

The positive-reception percentage is up overall too, averaging about 40% in the first three matches versus about 52% in the past five. That increase means that the team is more likely to be able to play in system.

“We’re passing much better than we started the season which is allowing us to spread our offense. We get our middles open,” said Coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. “When we are passing well, we are a great team.”

Point Two. Players are league leaders. Middle blocker Ronika Stone has a 41% kill rate this year, best among players in the league with 100 or more swings. Her slide alone is worth the price of admission.

Setter Nootsara Tomkom is the league leader in assists at 11.2 per set and only one of three players with at least ten assists per set. Her creative sets and all-out versatility (including a kicked ball versus the Orlando Valkyries last Monday to keep a point alive) will help the Mojo win many games to come.

Point Three. The timing of league play is unbalanced, and that timing may work in the Mojo’s favor. The team has only played eight matches whereas four of the other six teams have played either 11 or 12.

The top four teams make it to the playoffs with a $1 million grand prize at stake. Given the team’s upward trajectory, a playoff spot is still very possible, especially because the current fourth-place team has a 44.4% winning percentage. If that percentage is still good enough at the season’s end to make the playoffs, the Mojo could get in by finishing the final 16 games with a 9-7 record and an overall 45.8% winning percentage (11-13).

Point Four. The team is fun to watch, and has had exhilarating, exciting matches. “Let’s Go Mojo” rings out all match long from enthusiastic crowds at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena. The next home match is April 2 at 7 pm.

Mojo Watch Party on March 24

WHAT: Join other Mojo fans to watch the team’s upcoming match versus the Vegas Thrill!

WHERE: Seek Beer – 3052 El Cajon Blvd, Suite C, 92104 (North Park)

WHEN: Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 pm, with the first serve at 4:00 pm

Specials: Seek Beer is offering a special drink deal exclusively for Mojo fans!

Feeling lucky? The Mojo will be giving away fantastic merch and premium tickets for the remaining 2024 home matches.

RSVP to the Watch Party

Great Ticket Deals

Choose any three remaining 2024 home matches and win significant savings compared to single-ticket prices with the Pick-3 Flex Plan.

FREE Mojo Slides OR Flip Flops to the first 400 Pick-3 purchasers! The sandals will be available for pickup at the Ticket Information table next to the box office on match day. Sizes range from adult size 6 to 14 for both footwear options.

Bonus Grand Prize Entry: For every package purchased, you will receive one entry into a Grand Prize drawing. Five lucky winners will receive a complimentary upgrade to court-side seats for one of the chosen matches and a Mojo Swag Bag, filled with exclusive Mojo merchandise! To be eligible for the grand prize, purchase your package by Tuesday, April 2.

Click to Pick Three!

To secure your Pick-3 Flex Plan or for assistance in selecting seats, contact [email protected] or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).





