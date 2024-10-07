CHS Girls Tennis Drops Three of Four: Avenges Loss to Mira Mesa

Over the past two weeks, the Coronado Islander tennis team won one of four matches by defeating Mira Mesa 10-8 and avenging a loss from three weeks earlier. The team’s record is now 3-5 in league and 4-7 overall. The team lost to Clairemont, Point Loma, and Mission Bay.

Sept 24 vs Clairemont High School

The team won three singles sets and five doubles sets in the 8-10 loss. Grace Elardo won two sets, 6-0, 6-2, while Abigail McKissick won one, 6-3. In doubles, the team of Lilah Cade and Logan Shapiro won two sets 6-3, 6-1; Josephine Zwierzynski and Casilda Sanchez won two, 6-3, 6-1; and Samantha Aldworth and Brynn Belong won a set, 6-3.

Sept 26 vs Mira Mesa

The doubles teams made the difference in the match by winning eight of nine sets in the 10-8 victory over Mira Mesa. The team of Aldworth and Belong won all three sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, as did Zwierzynski and Shapiro, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. Cade and Ella Petersen won two sets, 6-2, 6-2. Singles player Elardo continued her winning ways by taking two sets, 6-1, 6-4. She did not play a third set.

Oct 1 vs Point Loma

The Islanders managed to take just three sets in the loss to Point Loma, 3-15. Elardo and Rio Kramer each one a set of singles, while Cade and Petersen won a set of doubles, 6-4.

Oct 3 vs Mission Bay

Although the Islanders lost 5-13, the overall score does not tell the story. The team lost three sets in tiebreakers, two sets by a score of 5-7, and two sets, 4-6. They had chances to win those close sets, suggesting that if they played again, the overall score might be much closer. It’s possible that they could defeat Mission Bay. Elardo won all three of her sets in singles, and Kramer won one; Cade and Petersen won a set in doubles 6-4.

Overall Season Highlights and Upcoming Matches

Elardo has led the Islanders all season long with a 25-5 record. Cade has led all doubles players at 22-13; Shapiro, Aldworth, and Belong have contributed strong doubles play with records of 20-13, 18-15, and 18-13, respectively.

On October 17 the Islanders will have a chance to seek revenge at home against Clairemont High School. Come support the team! Start time is 4 p.m.





